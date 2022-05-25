News18 Afternoon Digest: 19 Kids Among 21 Killed in Texas Shooting, Teen Gunman Dead Too & Other Top Stories

Bharat Bandh on May 25: Who Called the Strike, What’s Open & What’s Shut Today

Several parts of India will be observing a nationwide strike after members of the Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) called for ‘Bharat bandh’ on Wednesday. BAMCEF President Vaman Meshram said, “Our Bharat Bandh movement has been supported by Rashtriya Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bahujan Mukti Morcha and many other organizations." READ MORE

Sec 144 in Village Near Mangaluru as Discovery of ‘Temple-Like Structure’ Inside Mosque Kicks Up Row; VHP Performs Ritual Near Disputed Area

The discovery of a “temple-like architectural structure" inside the Malali Juma Masjid on the outskirts of Mangaluru has prompted authorities to impose Section 144 within a 500-meter area of the mosque till 8 am of May 26. READ MORE

Azam Khan’s ‘Cryptic’ Dig, Rajbhar’s Criticism & Estranged Uncle: Bumpy Ride for Akhilesh on Road to RS Polls

For Akhilesh Yadav, keeping his flock together ahead of the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections seems to be an uphill task. Already battling an estranged uncle — Shivpal Yadav has written to the UP Assembly Speaker to change his seat— the Samajwadi Party chief’s troubles have been compounded by the cryptic statements of his Rampur (Sadar) MLA Azam Khan and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. READ MORE

Shivpal Yadav Wants his Seat Changed on Basis of ‘Seniority’, Writes to UP Assembly Speaker

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief and MLA from Etawah’s Jaswantnagar assembly seat Shivpal Yadav has asked the speaker of UP assembly to change his seat. Shivpal, in his letter to UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana, cited ‘seniority’ as the reason behind seeking change of his seat. READ MORE

19 Kids Among 21 Killed in Texas Shooting, Teen Gunman Dead Too; Officials Say ‘He Murdered His Grandma Before Heading to Elementary School’

Ateenage gunman killed at least 19 young children and two adults at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, prompting a furious President Joe Biden to denounce the US gun lobby and vow to end the nation’s cycle of mass shootings. READ MORE

Fuel Prices Drop After Excise Duty Cut; Check Petrol, Diesel Price in Your City Today

minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol in Delhi and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre. READ MORE

Johnny Depp Has a Facepalm Moment After Witness’ Weird Reply About Marlon Brando

Fairfax County, Virginia, is currently witnessing a high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Amid multiple testimonies, the most recent to appear in the court was Dr David Spiegel. Dr Spiegel was called in by Amber’s lawyers as an expert to testify against Depp. READ MORE

