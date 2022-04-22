News18 Afternoon Digest: '250-yr-old Alwar Temple Razed' Under Demolition Drive; BJP Slams Cong Govt, Plaint Against MLA, SDM & Other Stories

India Records Spike in New Covid Cases with 2,451 Infections; Active Caseload Reaches 14,241

With 2,451 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,52,425, while the active cases increased to 14,241, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. READ MORE

‘250-yr-old Alwar Temple Razed’ Under Demolition Drive; BJP Slams Cong Govt, Plaint Against MLA, SDM

Political slugfest has ensued in Rajasthan after three temples in Alwar were recently bulldozed to ‘remove enchroachments’. The opposition BJP has slammed the Congress government for demolishing the temples in the ‘name of development’ and a case has also been filed against a ruling party MLA. READ MORE

Mamata Claims Bengal Business Summit a ‘Runaway Success’ as Oppn Reminds CM of Past Promises

Investment proposals to the tune of Rs 3.42 lakh crore, which would potentially create nearly 40 lakh new jobs in the state, were received in just two days of the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, 2022. READ MORE

Russia Slaps Travel Bans on Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg Among Prominent Americans, Canadians Over Sanctions

Russia on Thursday slapped travel bans on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and dozens of prominent Americans and Canadians in retaliation for sanctions imposed over Ukraine. READ MORE

HCL Tech Announces Interim Dividend with Q4 Results, What Investors Must Know

HCL Technologies, IT services provider in the country, on Thursday, reported its Q4 results and also declared an interim dividend of Rs 18/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each with a record date of April 29, 2022. The said dividend will be paid on May 11, 2022. “Our board is happy to announce a dividend of Rs 18 per share for the quarter, taking the payout for the year to Rs 44 per share for the year, 88.4 percent of EPS, higher than the guided range of 75 per cent", said Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer. READ MORE

IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo Greets Kieron Pollard in Traditional Indian Way | WATCH

Mumbai Indians took on Chennai Superkings on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium. The match lived up to its billing with MS Dhoni smashing the last ball for a boundary. The game saw a confusion at the toss as well when Rohit Sharma failed to hear the call by Jadeja. He later left everyone in splits when he asked Jadeja “Batting bola na tu." The game also saw some camaraderie between Kieron Pollard and Dwayne bravo. READ MORE

