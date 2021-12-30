News18 Afternoon Digest: 3 JeM Militants Gunned Down in J&K's Anantnag, Shastri Picks 'Biggest Challenge' for Cricket Team & Other Top Stories

3 JeM Militants Gunned Down in J&K’s Anantnag; 1 Army Jawan Loses Life

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants, including a Pakistani national, were gunned down during an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in which an Army jawan lost his life, police said on Thursday. They said three security forces personnel were also injured in the gunfight.

Ravi Shastri Picks ‘The Biggest Challenge’ For Indian Cricket Team

The Indian cricket team has just witnessed the first wave of transition with the changes in leadership and coaching setup. The white-ball captaincy now is with Rohit Sharma while Virat Kohli continues to lead the Test team and coaching staff is led by Rahul Dravid.

Covovax Better Booster for Covishield-vaccinated People: Virologist Dr Shahid Jameel

Of the vaccines against COVID-19 approved in India, Covovax would be a better booster for those who were administered Covishield jabs than another dose of the same vaccine, according to the data available presently, noted virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said. Jameel, the former head of the advisory group to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG), said there is no data for the other combinations of vaccines as of now.

Kareena Kapoor Shares an Adorable Candid Moment of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Thursday to share a candid moment of her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur while they rested on the bed. Saif seemed to be having breakfast and Taimur was scribbling on his notebook when Kareena snapped them and shared the adorable moment with her fans. She captioned the post on social media, “My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram?Me-Ummmmm Click!#Saifu and Tim Tim ❤️#Ma boyssss (sic)."

BJP Pushes for Micro Donation Campaign, PM’s Mann Ki Baat, Sansad Khel Kumbh Ahead of 2022 Polls

BJP national president JP Nadda has formed three panels of senior leaders to ensure the success of the party’s micro donation campaign, PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and ‘Sansad Khel Kumbh’. The panels have been constituted to enthuse party cadre for organisational work and ensure outreach ahead of the crucial assembly polls in five states in 2022. Nadda has also instructed all its state units to set up similar committees in their states.

Private Cryptocurrencies Pose Immediate Risks to Customer Protection, Says RBI

Private cryptocurrencies pose immediate risks to customer protection and are prone to frauds and extreme price volatility, given their highly speculative nature, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its financial stability report released on Wednesday. The latest report noted that the proliferation of private cryptocurrencies across the globe has sensitised regulators and governments to the associated risks.

