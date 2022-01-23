News18 Afternoon Digest: 4-member Committee to Probe Fire in Mumbai High-rise After 6 Dead, 23 Injured & Other Stories

>4-member Committee to Probe Fire in Mumbai High-rise After 6 Dead, 23 Injured

A four-member committee has been formed to probe the Kamala building fire incident in which at least six persons were killed and 23 others were injured in a major fire. In a late-night release, the BMC said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal set up the committee headed by a deputy municipal commissioner (zone 2) to inquire into the incident. >READ MORE

>AIMIM Joins Battle for UP as Owaisi Launches Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, Promises 2 CMs

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has launched a new front, Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, comprising parties with a support base among Muslims, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. >READ MORE

>Sussanne Khan Reunites With Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan for His Sister’s Birthday: ‘Some Bonds Are Eternal’

Sussanne Khan reunited with her former husband Hrithik Roshan on Sunday for the actor’s sister Sunaina Roshan’s birthday. Khan took to her official Instagram handled and shared a couple of photos from the event. She also shared a photo with the Krrish actor and wrote that ‘some bonds are eternal.’ The first picture she shared featured her with the birthday girl. Both of them can be seen wearing custom made glasses with the number ’50’ written on them. She wrote, “Happy Happy birthday. Niks have a beautiful blessed 2022." >READ MORE

>Former Pakistan Spinner Danish Kaneria Says KL Rahul is ‘Not Ready to Lead the Team’ Yet

India will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match ODI series on Sunday in Cape Town. The Men in Blue would be looking for the consolation win having already lost the series following their defeats in the first two ODIs. This South Africa series was supposed to be Rohit Sharma’s first outing as a full-time skipper. However a hamstring injury meant that KL Rahul be given the responsibility to lead Team India. >READ MORE

>Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Staying in Same Hotel in Hyderabad After Announcing Separation?

A couple of days after announcing their split on social media, actor Dhanush and his estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have reportedly landed up in the same hotel in Hyderabad. According to ETimes, the former couple is staying in the Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Rao Studios. They are there for their respective work commitments. As per the report, megastar Rajinikanth’s daughter is there for the song she is set to direct whereas the Raanjhana actor is believed to be working on some film. >READ MORE

>‘No Different from Other New Zealanders’: PM Jacinda Ardern Cancels Wedding Amid New Omicron Curbs

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters. New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from the North to South islands after a wedding. >READ MORE

