News18 Afternoon Digest: 4 Terrorists Killed in J&K, Massive Fire in Delhi Leaves 7 Dead & Other Top Stories

Four Terrorists of JeM, LeT Killed in Jammu and Kashmir After Authorities Launch Multiple Encounters

An encounter that started between terrorists and security forces at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district has killed one terrorist, officials said on Saturday. Encounters also broke out at Pulwama and Ganderwal districts of the state, which has resulted in the killing of three more members of the terror outfits.

Fire in North East Delhi’s Gokulpuri Kills Seven, 60 Shanties Affected

Seven people were killed after a fire broke out in shanties in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. A senior official of the Delhi Fire Services said information regarding the blaze near pillar number 12 of Gokulpuri village was received at 1.03 am.

Thirteen fire-tenders were rushed to the site. Seven charred bodies were recovered, the official said, adding that around 60 shanties were affected and 30 of those gutted in the fire.

Has the Elephant Forever Lost Its Way? BSP’s UP Results Show the Party May be Over for Mayawati

With just one seat to its name, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has displayed its most dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati had claimed the party would form an ‘iron clad’ government in UP, and while the declaration seemed far-fetched to most at the time, the party’s performance has proved it downright contradictory

The Kashmir Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises for His Silence on Plight of Kashmiri Pandits

Veteran Kannada actor Prakash Belawadi, who is part of the recently released movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, has apologised for his silence on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. He appreciated writer-director Vivek Agnihotri for his role in the film which released on Friday and stated that despite being a journalist in 1990s during the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, he chose to be indifferent to the fate meted out to them. Belawadi has put out a video in this regard and appealed to people to watch the movie.

BuzzFix: Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Other Billionaires’ Hot Takes Aren’t ‘Advice’

What’s common among Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos? Apart from the fact that they are billionaires, they have been known to supply really bad hot takes disguised as advice here and there. It’s 2022 and after years of a raging pandemic, the working class and those languishing within the labyrinthine class system otherwise are done with “advice" from billionaires.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Too Quick’ for Dalot in Fun Game at Manchester United Training | WATCH

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his agility and fitness. The Portuguese maestro is among the best to play in one of the most competitive leagues – Premier League – in his late 30s. Ronaldo, on several occasions, has reiterated that he will retire from professional football only after he stops enjoying the game. And Manchester United’s latest video on their Instagram page is another example of how much CR7 enjoys playing and training with his team even at the age of 37.

