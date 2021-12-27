News18 Afternoon Digest: 6 Maoists Killed at C'garh-Telangana Border, Tikait Says Farmers Don't Want PM's Apology & Other Top Stories

6 Maoists, Including 4 Women, Killed in Encounter With Police, CRPF at Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

Six Maoists, including four women were allegedly killed in an exchange of fire between police and them at Telangana- Chhattisgarh border area on Monday, police said. According to Sunil Dutt Superintendent of Police Bhadradri Kothagudem District, the ultras were killed in a joint operation of Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF.

Farmers Don’t Want Apology from PM Modi, Don’t Want to Tarnish His Image Abroad: BKU Leader Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that farmers do not want an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they do not want to tarnish his image abroad. His statement comes days after the Centre repealed the three agricultural laws against which several farmers’ unions had been protesting for nearly a year.

New York Sees ‘Four-Fold’ Increase in Hospitalised Children as Omicron Hammers US

With Omicron cases on the rise, New York health officials have reported an increase in hospitalized children, as the White House promised Sunday to quickly resolve the United States’ Covid-19 test shortage. The New York State Department of Health warned “of an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid-19," in a statement Friday.

First in 100 Years in His Royal Family, Scindia Visits Queen Laxmibai Samadhi to Pay Tributes in Gwalior

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a surprise visit to queen Laxmibai’s Samadhi in Gwalior and paid tributes. This was the first time in over a century that a Scindia family member visited the Samadhi. The royal family scion was in his hometown Gwalior for taking part in inauguration of prestigious ‘Tansen Samaroh’ in the city.

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Rs 28k Crore in Himachal’s Mandi

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the ground breaking ceremony for 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crores in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state. The prime minister is also expected to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister.

Second Booster Shot? Israeli Hospital to Give Fourth Covid Vaccine Jab to Health Workers Under Trial

A major Israeli hospital will begin administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to 150 staff on Monday in a trial aimed at gauging whether a second booster is necessary nationwide, the facility said on Sunday. Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv said its trial would shed light on the efficacy of a fourth dose and help decision-makers set health policy in Israel and abroad.

BJP Trying to Use Covid as Excuse for Postponing UP Polls, Says CPI(M) Leader Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that the ruling BJP was trying to use the excuse of rising COVID-19 cases to postpone assembly election in Uttar Pradesh as it was staring at defeat. Addressing a programme to mark the birth centenary celebration of eminent communist leader of Assam Nandeswar Talukar here, Yechury said that the Allahabad High Court has requested the Election Commission to consider postponing the 2022 UP assembly election owing to the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

