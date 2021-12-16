News18 Afternoon Digest: 9 Yrs After Nirbhaya Horror, Where Does India Stand, Is Sheena Bora Alive & Other Top Stories

More Things Change, More They Remain the Same: 9 Yrs After Nirbhaya Horror, Where Does India Stand?

A night of monstrosity that shook the nation. It’s been nine years since the country’s collective consciousness cried for Nirbhaya, who fought for her life after being brutally raped by six people on a moving bus. She could not survive, and the gruesome details of the incident sparked a national conversation on change needed to prevent and punish such acts.

Is Sheena Bora Alive? Murder Mystery Twist as Indrani Mukerjea Asks CBI to Look for Daughter in Kashmir

Advertisement

In yet another twist to the Sheena Bora murder case, accused Indrani Mukerjea has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that her daughter is alive and the agency should look for her in Kashmir. In a letter, Mukerjea — a former media executive — wrote that she recently came across a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir, India Today reported. Mukerjea also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is likely to come up for hearing soon.

Omicron Alert: Apple Delays Return To Offices Again, Announces Bonus For Every Employee

Cupertino-based giant Apple has delayed the date by which its corporate employees will return to office. An email from CEO Tim Cook was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the return to work date is “yet to be determined." He also announced that Apple will be giving all employees $1,000 (roughly Rs 76,216) that can be used for work-from-home needs, a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said.

Cabinet Clears Proposal to Raise Legal Marriage Age of Women to 21; Move to Empower Women, Says Task Force Head

Advertisement

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, the same as men. This clearance comes over a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the plan on Independence Day 2020. The proposal is based on recommendations by a task force set by the Centre to examine matters pertaining to age of motherhood, imperatives of lowering MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate), improvement of nutritional levels and related issues."

Pakistan vs West Indies 2021: Five Members of Windies Squad Test Covid-19 Positive

Advertisement

As many as five members of West Indies’ men’s team has tested positive for Covid-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation. Three players: wicketkeeper/batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves; along with Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick, and Team Physician Dr Akshai Mansingh returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Greets Paparazzi With Folded Hands, Waves Tricolour as She Returns Home

Advertisement

After bringing the crown back to India after 21 years and making the entire nation proud, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has returned to India from Israel where the beauty pageant took place. The 21-year-old model from Chandigarh was clicked at the Mumbai airport. She donned a red embellished gown and proudly displayed her Miss Universe sash. With a huge smile on her face, she greeted the paparazzi waiting for her with folded hands.

ATM Cash Withdrawal to Become Costlier from Next Year: Free Withdrawal Limit, New Charges

Advertisement

All bank customers who have a debit or credit card will have to shell out more money in a few days while withdrawing cash from ATMs. This is because the Reserve Bank of India in a notification earlier this year said that withdrawal of cash across the country will get costlier if done through ATMs after the prescribed limit for the customer in banks gets exhausted. The central bank in its notification had said that customers will have to pay even more charges from January 2022 for ATM transactions once the limit exceeds. Banks have already been notifying customers about the ATM rule change as the date nears.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.