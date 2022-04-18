News18 Afternoon Digest: 90% Jump in Daily Covid Cases, SC Cancels Ashish Mishra's Bail in Lakhimpur Kheri Case & Other Top Stories

90% Jump in Daily Covid Cases; Steep Spike in Delhi, 2 Other States But Experts Say No 4th Wave: Decoding India’s Fresh Surge

The Covid-19 cases in the country has started to surge again with Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh reporting a spike of infections. Delhi, which was reporting around 200 cases last week, is currently reporting over 500 daily infections with positivity rate at 5.33 percent. The national capital, that had registered 202 cases last Tuesday, on Sunday reported 517 Covid Cases.

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC Cancels Ashish Mishra’s Bail, Gives One Week’s Time to Surrender

The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A special bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also asked the accused to surrender in a week’s time.

Sri Lankan President Appoints New Cabinet With 17 Ministers Amid Spiralling Anti-govt Protests: Report

Amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Sri Lanka following the economic and political crisis, the country’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday appointed a new Cabinet consisting of 17 ministers, according to reports.

Khargone: Minister Confirms First Death in Violence After Body of 30-yr-old Recovered | Top Highlights

The ripples of violence in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, where stones were pelted during clashes on the occasion of Ram Navami, continue to be felt even 10 days after the incident as the state reported the first death due to the violence. According to the police, 44 FIRs have been registered and 158 accused individuals have been arrested after the clashes. To keep a check on possible aftershocks, intense police patrolling was reported on the streets of Khargone and a curfew is in place even after daylight. The curfew, though, is relaxed from 10am to 12 noon every day to allow people to come out of their houses and buy basic necessities. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured that the government will take strict action against the perpetrators while the victims will be compensated by the state government.

Maharashtra Hardens Stand on Loudspeaker Use at Religious Places, Prior Permission Must Now

The Maharashtra government has taken a stern stand amid a raging debate over the use of loudspeakers at religious places and events, announcing that they can be used only with proper and prior permission.

