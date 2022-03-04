News18 Afternoon Digest: A Dive Into 5 Possible Scenarios of Russia-Ukraine War, Blockbuster Rallies in UP & Other Top Stories

What Could be Endgame for Russia-Ukraine War? News18 Takes a Dive Into 5 Possible Scenarios

It’s another heavy day into the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as reports of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhia facing shelling and subsequently catching fire, flooded media early Friday. While Ukraine warned of a blast ’10 times worse than Chernobyl’, the United States and the UK talked to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called on Russia to end the action.

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on fire after an attack by Russian troops invading Ukraine, a plant spokesman said Friday. “As a result of shelling by Russian forces on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, a fire broke out," spokesman Andrei Tuz said in a video posted on the plant’s Telegram account.

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Roadshow, Rahul’s Kashi Darshan, Akhilesh’s Rally to Make for Blockbuster Friday in UP

It’s a high-decibel campaign day for Varanasi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to conduct separate election rallies in the constituency. Varanasi, which falls under PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, goes to the polls in the 7th and last phase of UP assembly elections on March 7.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari Solid as IND 109/2 at Lunch

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Get all the latest live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka 2022 action from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Live cricket scores and updates IND vs SL Test series Live Score Live Cricket Match Today at news18.com.

‘King and Queen’: Anushka Sharma Joined Virat Kohli on His 100th Test and Everyone Fell in Love

Bollywood actor, producer, and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was present on her husband’s special day as the former Indian captain clocked his 100th Test on Friday in a clash against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Ahead of the much-anticipated Test, Kohli was facilitated by BCCI and head coach Rahul Dravid with a special blue cap to mark the 33-year-old cricketer’s achievement as he became the only 12th Indian to hit a century of Tests. With Kohli’s near and dear ones present at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium to celebrate his illustrious career, Anushka was all smiles as she stood with Kohli on the ground on his memorable day.

Paresh Rawal: There is Better Content Coming Out of Regional Cinema Than Hindi Films | Exclusive

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will be returning to Gujarati cinema with his upcoming film Dear Father, 40 years after he starred in Naseeb Ni Balihari. An adaptation of his play of the same title, the film is a combination of a family drama and a taut thriller. In a conversation with News18.com, the actor says that he decided to make a comeback to Gujarati cinema thanks to the evolving audience.

