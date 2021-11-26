News18 Afternoon Digest: A List of Covid Strains; UK to Ban Travel from 6 African Countries Due to New Virus Variant & Other Top Stories

‘Worse Than Delta’, New Covid Variant Triggers Alert in India. List of Strains You Must Beware

While Covid-19 trends were declining across the world, on Thursday, scientists in South Africa said they have detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for a surge in infection numbers. The number of daily infections in Africa’s hardest-hit country has increased tenfold since the start of the month. Responding to the sudden spike and new variant, Britain has banned all travel from the country and five other southern African nations. Scientists have warned that the variant could be more infectious than Delta and more resistant to current vaccines.

United Kingdom to Ban Travel from Six African Countries Due to New Covid Variant

Britain on Thursday said it would ban travel from six southern African countries, after South Africa

detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations. “The early indication we have of this variant is it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective against it," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

Thanks to Door-to-Door Campaigns, Himachal Nears the Finish Line of 100% Full Vaccination Against Covid

Door-to-door vaccination, similar to the Narendra Modi government’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ initiative, played a crucial role in speeding up Himachal Pradesh’s vaccination drive against Covid-19, state health secretary Amitabh Avasthi told News18.com. Himachal Pradesh, in September, became the first state to vaccinate 100% of its adult population with the first dose of the two-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

Air Pollution Updates: Air Quality in Delhi Deteriorates Further, Slips to 368; Gurugram Schools to Reopen Today After Being Shut for Nearly 15 Days

After a few days of respite, the overall Air Quality Index in the national capital on Friday morning slipped to 368 in ‘very poor’ category, while Particulate Matter (PM) 10 continued to remain a lead pollutant. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a central forecasting agency, the PM 10 in the national capital was recorded at 366 in ‘very poor’ category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 208 in ‘very poor’ category. In the coming days the PM 10 in the air may further deteriorate to ‘severe’ levels, SAFAR stated.

CMs Himanta, Zoramthanga Likely to Meet Amit Shah Today to ‘Discuss Assam-Mizoram Border Issue in Detail’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga met in New Delhi on Thursday evening at the Assam house. The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes, following which both the CMs spoke to the media.

Akshay Kumar Remembers 26/11 Mumbai Attack Victims, Martyrs: My Heartfelt Tribute to All Bravehearts

Actors Akshay Kumar, Ranvir Shorey and others on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the carnage. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route in Mumbai and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in the city.

Indian Women’s Football Team Go Down Fighting to Brazil in Women’s 4-nation Football Tournament

The Indian women’s football team scored one goal and kept mighty Brazil at bay till late in the first half but eventually lost 1-6 in its first match of the four-nation international tournament here on Friday. Manisha Kalyan equalised in the eighth minute for India after Debora Oliveira had put the 2007 World Cup runners-up in the lead in the very first minute of the match.

