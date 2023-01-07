News18 Afternoon Digest: Accused in Air India Peeing Case Arrested in Bengaluru; Biting Cold in North India & Other Stories

Cold wave grips north India, Hundreds of houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath area are in the midst of collapse. Meanwhile, the main accused in the Air India peeing case has been arrested by Delhi police from Bengaluru & other top stories

Air India Urinator Shankar Mishra Arrested from Bengaluru Guest House, Was Staying Alone to Evade Arrest; Brought to Delhi

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday and has been brought to Delhi. He was reportedly staying alone at a guest house in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru to evade arrest. He is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Saturday afternoon. READ MORE

Weather Updates: Biting Cold in North India, Dozens of Flights Delayed Amid Fog Alert at Delhi Airport; Wet Spell Likely in Kashmir

Cold wave continues to grip parts of north India with the Delhi airport issuing yet another fog warning to its air passengers. Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Saturday said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport. READ MORE

Joshimath Can No Longer Sustain Increasing Pressure, Warns Senior Geologist as Himalayan Town Sinks

Hundreds of houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath area are in the midst of collapse. The dangerous cracks in the walls of buildings and roads are widening, sending huge amounts of water gushing out. But the disaster that hit the Himalayan town has been in the making for years, and is set to get worse, say geologists. READ MORE

Amazon Plans To Lay Off 1,000 Employees or 1% Of Staff In India: Report

E-commerce company Amazon is planning to lay off about 1,000 employees in India as part of its biggest retrenchment exercise across the globe, according to a PTI report. The news agency reported that the decision to eliminate 18,000 job roles across the globe will impact about 1,000 employees in India. READ MORE

US House Speaker Stalemate Ends: After 15 Rounds of Voting, Kevin McCarthy Seals Top Job

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is the new US House Speaker. He was chosen for the top job after he managed to quash a revolt led by far-right Republicans on late Friday night. McCarthy persisted through four days and fifteen rounds of voting to win the US House speakership race. READ MORE

RRR Makes India Proud Again, Gets BAFTA Longlist Nomination; Gangubai Kathiawadi Out of Race

BAFTA has unveiled the longlists across all categories for its 2023 Film Awards, and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has scored one nomination. RRR has been garnering acclaim across the globe, with accolades and nominations at several prestigious awards shows. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has now made it to the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) longlist. READ MORE

Jeremy Renner Thanks ‘Renowned’ Medical Staff, Posts Pic from the Hospital After His Brutal Accident

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner recently suffered injuries during a snow plowing accident. The actor was admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery after the major incident. It seems that the actor is recovering well, as he has been positing pictures and videos from his hospital bed. READ MORE

