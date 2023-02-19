News18 Afternoon Digest: Accused's Father & A Cop Among Others Helped Plan Nikki's Murder; CBI to Send Fresh Summon to Sisodia in Liquor Scam Case

Latest on recent Nikki Murdern case, Liquor Scam Case, Pakistan’s Economic Crisis and other top stories on News18.com.

Nikki Murder Plot Thickens: Accused Sahil’s Father, Others Helped Plan Killing, Cop Key Conspirator | Details

The plot thickens in the Nikki Yadav murder case with five new arrests that reveal details of a conspiracy hatched by the main accused Sahil Gehlot and the help that he got from his family. READ MORE

Liquor Scam Case: CBI to Reissue Fresh Date as Manish Sisodia Asks for More Time on Summon

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said he has asked the CBI to shift the date of questioning to the end of February after he was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning related to the Delhi liquor scam case on Sunday. READ MORE

Advertisement

Amid Dense Fog, 15 Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad; 1 Seriously Injured

At least 15 to 20 vehicles collided with each other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad due to dense fog and low visibility on Sunday morning. READ MORE

On Cam: Ex-Sarpanch In Gujarat Showers Cash From His House At Nephew’s Wedding

Aformer sarpanch in Gujarat’s Mehsana district surprised residents of Agol village in Kekri tehsil when he started showering money from the top of his house during a wedding event. As per reports, money was showered as part of a celebration of Agol sarpanch Karim Yadav’s nephew, Razak’s wedding. READ MORE

‘We’re Living in a Bankrupt Country’: Pakistan Defence Minister Blames Govt for Economic Crisis

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that the country has gone “bankrupt", and everyone including the establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians are responsible for it. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Is It Chole Bhature?’: Virat Kohli’s Epic Reaction to Receiving Food in IND vs AUS Test Goes Viral

Virat Kohli’s love for Chole Bhature is what makes him a true Delhiite! The star cricketer has often confessed on multiple shows that he has a separate ‘fan base’ for Delhi’s Chole Bhature that often drives him to indulge in the Punjabi delicacy that’s, no doubt, his guilty pleasure! However, his love for the savoury dish came to the fore in the second IND vs AUS Test match when his epic reaction to receiving food in the dressing room went viral on social media. Fans suspect that it could be none other than a plate of Chole Bhature that amped up King Kohli! READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here