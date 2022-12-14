News18 Afternoon Digest: Acid Thrown On 17-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Delhi; India's China Lens After 1962 War & Other Top Stories

News18 brings you today’s top stories on the India-China border clash, Delhi’s Airport woes, FIFA world cup are more in this edition of the News18 Afternoon Digest.

On Video, 2 Bike-Borne Youths Throw Acid On 17-Year-Old Schoolgirl Near Delhi’s Dwarka

Ayouth allegedly threw acid on a schoolgirl near Delhi’s Dwarka area on Tuesday morning. The girl, a class 12th student, is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital, and as per the preliminary report, she is stable, police said. READ MORE

‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai’ to Conflict Zone Tawang’s ‘Hindi Connect’: India’s China Lens After 1962 War

Remember ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai,’? The slogan, still in reminiscent memories, was espoused in 1954 by late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. This was after China and India concluded the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, under which, India acknowledged Chinese rule in Tibet. READ MORE

As Udayanidhi Stalin Joins Father’s Cabinet, Will Family & Films Eclipse Tamil Nadu’s Son-Rise?

Son-rise in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has instilled renewed energy and vigour in the ranks, say leaders of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party on the induction of Udayanidhi Stalin in his father MK Stalin’s cabinet. READ MORE

Smooth Movement at Entry Gates but Long Queue Inside Still Add To Passengers’ Woes at Delhi Airport

Smooth passenger movement was observed at all entry gates of Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday morning with an average waiting time under five minutes. While there was no crowd at the entry gates, passengers faced long queues at the counters inside the airport. READ MORE

Russia to Launch Replacement for McDonald’s; All About Big Mac’s Successor ‘Big Hit’

Russia, which has been starved of Big Macs ever since McDonald’s closed its Russian restaurants in March this year, has announced the burger chain’s successor- the “Big Hit" from next year. READ MORE

Nora Fatehi Upset With Malaika Arora Comparisons, Says ‘It Is Disrespectful for Me’

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi spoke at length about the constant rumoured rivalry between them, and how they are often pitted against each other. During the episode, Nora admitted that she found the comparisons to be “disrespectful". Both Malaika and Nora are known for their incredible dance skills and have judged several dance reality shows. READ MORE

WATCH | Lionel Messi’s Stunning Penalty Against Croatia in FIFA World Cup Semifinal

Lionel Messi-led Argentina aced the match against Croatia to cruise into the FIFA World Cup final. The two-time champions are in their sixth final and are just one win away from winning the coveted trophy for the first time after 1986. Argentina will now await for either France or Morocco in Sunday’s final. READ MORE

