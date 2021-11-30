News18 Afternoon Digest: Admiral Hari Kumar Takes Charge as New Navy Chief & Other Top Stories

>Admiral Hari Kumar Takes Charge as New Navy Chief

Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took charge as the new chief of the Indian Navy after incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retired from service. Admiral Kumar was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before taking the reins of the force. Born on April 12, 1962, Admiral Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the executive branch of the Indian Navy. >READ MORE

>Read Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey’s ‘Resignation Letter’

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has announced his exit as the chief executive officer (CEO), making way for Parag Agrawal as the new head. His departure comes as a surprise to many, as Twitter is slowly entering its next phase after a series of acquisitions to update the platform. The company has been experimenting with audio chatroom, tip jar, and even a paid model called Twitter Blue. >READ MORE

>Kangana Ranaut Files FIR After Receiving Death Threats: ‘Do Not Spread Hatred to Win Elections’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has filed an FIR against those who are threatening to kill her for her recent controversial statement involving Khalistanis. The actress informed about the same by penning a lengthy note in Hindi on Instagram alongside a picture of her at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The photo also features her sister Rangoli Chandel and mother Asha Ranaut. READ MORE

>Bhopal Court Issues Warrant Against Actor Ameesha Patel in Cheque Bounce Case

A Bhopal court has issued a bailable warrant against actor Ameesha Patel in a cheque bounce case. The district and sessions court, Bhopal, on Monday, issued the warrant against Ameesha, who was Congress’ star campaigner in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The court issued the warrant in a case of a cheque bounce of Rs 32.25 lakh against her. The case was filed by UTF Telefilms Private Limited and the court has asked Ameesha to be physically present during the next hearing on December 4. >READ MORE

>China to Donate 600 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Africa

China has pledged to donate 600 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to Africa as the world grapples with the unequal distribution of the shots between rich and poor countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the promise Monday in a video speech to the opening ceremony of a China-Africa forum on economic cooperation. He said China will supply 1 billion doses in all. The other 400 million are to come through other routes such as production by Chinese companies in Africa. >READ MORE

>France Registers Biggest Jump in COVID-19 Hospital Patients Since Spring

France registered its biggest jump in coronavirus-related hospital admissions since the spring, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 jumped by 117 to 1,749 people, the biggest increase since March-April, when the ICU number rose by more than 100 per day on several days. The number of people in hospital with the virus jumped by 470 to 9,860, the biggest one-day increase since March 29. Compared with a week ago, the number of COVID-19 patients was up more than 18%, the biggest week-on-week increase this year. >READ MORE

>Mumbai Mayor Says Covid-19 Vaccination Might Be Made Compulsory, May Impose Fines

Mumbai may make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory, said city Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday. Pednekar said that fines will be imposed on unvaccinated people and they might be barred from accessing public transport. “We have already started quarantining those who come from European countries," she said on Covid-19 preparedness in the city. All field hospitals, ICU beds, and oxygen beds are available, Pednekar said. >READ MORE

