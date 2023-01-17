News18 Afternoon Digest: After Abdul Rehman Makki, a Look at Terrorists in India's 'Most-wanted' List & Other Stories

In today’s News18 Afternoon Digest, read about terrorists on India’s ‘most wanted list’, the fateful Nepal plane crash, cricketer Rishabh Pant’s new post since his accident and other top news.

As UN Blacklists Hafiz Saeed’s Relative & Top LeT Man, a Look at Terrorists in India’s ‘Most-wanted’ List

After repeated blocks on bids by India and its allies by Islamabad’s all-weather friend China, deputy leader of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Abdul Rehman Makki was designated as a global terrorist on Monday by the United Nations, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo. READ MORE

‘If War Breaks Out…’ Shehbaz Sharif Wants ‘Honest Talks’ with PM Modi as Pak Has ‘Learnt its Lesson’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has demanded a “critical and honest talk" with his PM Narendra Modi on “burning points like Kashmir" as “three wars with India has introduced extra distress, poverty and unemployment" in his country. READ MORE

Leela Palace Hotel Duped of Rs 24L by ‘UAE Royal Family Staff’; Stole Silverware, Mother of Pearl Too

A United Arab Emirates resident, who boasted about his “work and life with the Royal family of Abu Dhabi", has allegedly cheated New Delhi’s Leela Palace Hotel of nearly Rs 24 lakh and stole silverware and a mother of pearl tray from the hotel room. READ MORE

Air Hostess’ Cheerful TikTok Video Before Fateful Nepal Plane Crash Goes Viral

A video of an air hostess aboard the fateful Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday has surfaced on the internet. Oshin Ale, who was among the four cabin crew who died in the crash, was a popular TikToker in Nepal. The TikTok video in question shows her smiling and posing on the plane. READ MORE

RRR Stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan Talk About Their 3-Decade Family Rivalry, Say ‘We Were Bored Of…’

RRR star Jr NTR and Ram Charan spoke about their families’ 3-decade-long rivalry in a new international interview. It is no secret that Jr NTR and Ram Charan come from legacy families. While Jr NTR, fondly addressed as Tarak in the industry, carries forward the legacy of the veteran actor-turned-politician N. T. Rama Rao, Ram Charan is the son of the Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. While the families’ rivalries were not a secret, fans of the RRR stars were pleasantly surprised with the actors’ friendship. READ MORE

New Honda Activa ‘Smart’ Hybrid Launch on January 23, All You Need to Know

Honda 2-Wheelers India is set to unveil a top-end variant of the Activa scooter range. The name of the new range-topping grade of the popular scooter, RTO paperwork accessed by Zigwheels suggests, will be Honda Activa Smart. READ MORE

Rishabh Pant Posts Picture of Spider Man In Insta Story, Caption Read: ‘Thankful, Grateful, Blessed’

India cricketer Rishabh Pant thanked two people in his first public reaction since his accident which left him with multiple injuries. In his first Insta post, the 25-year-old Pant said that he will be ‘forever indebted and grateful’ for the help that he received from one Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar who made sure that he reached the hospital in time. READ MORE

