News18 Afternoon Digest: After Poll Win, Centre's Welfare Initiatives on Agenda at BJP's Samajik Nyaya Pakhwada & Other Stories

After Poll Win, Centre’s Welfare Initiatives on Agenda at BJP’s Samajik Nyaya Pakhwada

Weeks after a resounding victory in state Assembly polls and as part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s foundation day celebrations, the saffron unit will observe Samajik Nyaya Pakhwada (social justice fortnight) across the nation bringing to light its policies and measures aimed at welfare of common people. READ MORE

‘Remove Loudspeakers from Mosques or Else…’ Raj Thackeray Warns Maha Govt on ‘Pakistan Supporters’

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down in Maharashtra, failing which his party workers would relay the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ from temples. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Settle in a Way That You Don’t Get Uprooted’: Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Next Year’ Resolve for Kashmiri Pandits

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the Kashmiri Pandits should take a resolve to settle in their homeland next year and they should resettle in a way that they are never uprooted in the future. The RSS chief also added that the film “The Kashmir Files" has not only presented plight of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, but shaken the nation as well. READ MORE

BMC to Dismantle Jumbo Treatment Facilities as Covid Admissions Decline, But Testing Centres to Continue

In line with easing coronavirus restrictions in Mumbai, the BMC is likely to complete the dismantling of most jumbo or temporary hospitals set up in suburbs for treating Covid-19 patients over the past two years. BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said that only three jumbo centres at Byculla, Worli, and BKC will be continued. READ MORE

In Fake Whatsapp Forward, Sri Lanka’s Left Radical JVP Claims Indian Army Arrived in Colombo, Govt Denies

Advertisement

As Sri Lanka is grappling with a horrific economic crisis, the country’s Left radical Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has been spreading false information that the Indian Army has arrived in Colombo to assist the beleaguered Gotabaya Rajapaksa government in the island nation. READ MORE

Paracetamol, Insulin Injections, 800 Essential Medicines to Get Costlier from this Month

After the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) stating that the annual change in Wholesale Price Index (WPI) works out as 10.76 per cent, the prices of about 800 essential medicines such as paracetamol, azithromycin and ciprofloxacin hydrochloride are likely to see a sharp rise. “Based on the WPI (Wholesale Price Index) data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as 10.76607 per cent during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020," the NPPA notice said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.