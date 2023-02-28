News18 Afternoon Digest: Akhilesh Responds After Pic With Umesh Pal Murder Accused Goes Viral & Other Stories

Latest in the Umesh Pal murder case, Centre’s health advisory for heatwave in 2023 and other top stories.

Umesh Pal Murder: Akhilesh Responds After Pic With Accused Goes Viral, Ex-MP’s Son Among 4 Assailants | Latest

In the sensational Umesh Pal murder case, CCTV footage that has surfaced shows jailed former SP MP Atiq Ahmed’s son, Asad, as one of the four assailants involved in the crime. This comes after one of the accused was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Prayagraj on Monday afternoon. READ MORE

No High-Protein Food, Avoid Tea, Track Weather Alert: Centre’s Health Advisory for Heatwave 2023

Advertisement

The Union health ministry has issued an advisory for the expected heatwave from March to May. The list of ‘Dos and Don’ts’ come amid India Meteorological Department issuing its first heat warning for 2023. READ MORE

4,000 Emails Sent to Delhi Govt to Influence Excise Policy; Public Opinion by AAP ‘Eyewash’: ED Probe

While deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in the CBI custody for five days in the Delhi liquor case, an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed that the public opinion called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the excise policy was an “eyewash" and never meant to be implemented. READ MORE

We Don’t Intend to Scare Users But Tell Them When It’s Time To See A Doctor: Apple’s Sumbul Desai

The Apple Watch, in 2014, started as a style accessory and symbol for tech-savvy Apple fans. Over the years, the Apple Watch has emerged as the ultimate wearable for tracking health. The advanced sensors, health features along with reliable data has made some doctors to include the Apple Watch in their patient-care toolkit. While there are plenty of health trackers in the market, for the Apple Watch, it was always more than just providing sensors and throw raw health data to users. READ MORE

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Slams Air India for In-flight Meal, Tweets ‘Is This What Indians Should Eat?’

Advertisement

Renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor has taken issue with Air India after being dissatisfied with the in-flight meal served during his Nagpur-Mumbai flight. His recent tweet included an image of cold chicken tikka served with watermelon, cucumber, tomato, and sev, along with the comment, “Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?" This comes amid a growing number of flyers expressing disappointment with the quality of airline food. READ MORE

Sidharth Malhotra Says Wedding with Kiara Advani ‘Was Meant to Be’, She Calls Married Life ‘Wonderful’ | Exclusive

Advertisement

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani began 2023 with a bang. The couple, who were paired opposite each other in Shershaah (2021), tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer in the company of family and close friends early this month. They met at the wrap-up party of Kiara’s anthology film Lust Stories (2018) but it was only during the shoot of Shershaah that they began dating. And last Saturday (February 25), the couple won big at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, which created much noise in the social media universe. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here