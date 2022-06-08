News18 Afternoon Digest: Al-Qaeda Threatens Suicide Attacks in Delhi, Mumbai; Sources Say 'It's to Mobilise Cadres Towards Outfit' & Other Stories

Al-Qaeda Threatens Suicide Attacks in Delhi, Mumbai; Sources Say ‘It’s to Mobilise Cadres Towards Outfit’

The Prophet Muhammad remark row has exploded to a level where security agencies are now on alert after Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issued a letter warning of suicide bombings in Indian cities to avenge the insult to the Prophet. The AQIS issued a threat letter on June 6, saying that it will launch suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to “fight for the honour of the Prophet". All the states are now on high alert. READ MORE

Driver, 2 Others Gangrape Minor Inside Bus in Bihar’s Bettiah, Lock her Inside and Flee; 2 Held

Aghastly gangrape of a minor was reported on Wednesday from Bettiah city in Bihar’s Champaran district. Two of the three accused – a bus driver, conductor and his accomplice - have been arrested by the police. The driver is absconding. READ MORE

As Rajya Sabha Polls Near, Parties Scramble to Keep Flock Together to Thwart Poaching in a Close Contest

As June 10 Rajya Sabha polls near, political temperatures are soaring in several states that could see close contests, with parties trying to keep their flock together and trading accusations of poaching of MLAs. After more than two decades, Maharashtra will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats. READ MORE

Accept and Respect Party’s Decision: Nupur Sharma on Suspension After Prophet Remark Row

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Tuesday said she “accepts and respects" the party’s decision. The BJP on Sunday had suspended its national spokesperson Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit’s media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed escalated with protests from some Muslim countries. READ MORE

Miracle Drug for Cancer, Resurgence of Monkeypox, Covid Calming Down: A Status-check on Some Deadly Diseases

Science might just have had cracked a jackpot in cancer treatment with a recent miraculous trial in which a small group of people with rectal cancer just experienced their cancer simply vanish in the experimental treatment. The astonishing results were seen in a very small clinical trial in which 18 patients took a drug called Dostarlimab for around six months and at the end, all of the participants of the experimental treatment saw their tumour disappear. Take a look at some deadly diseases and where they stand now in terms of treatment. READ MORE

RBI Raises Housing Loan Limits For Cooperative Banks; Urban Coops Allowed Doorstep Services

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday increased the limits for individual housing loans being extended by urban cooperative banks (UCBs) and rural cooperative banks (RCBs), by over 100 per cent. Announcing the decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said it will facilitate better flow of credit to the housing sector. READ MORE

