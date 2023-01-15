News18 Afternoon Digest: All 72 Passengers, Including 5 Indians, Feared Dead; Chances of Finding Survivors Slim & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 Afternoon digest, we are covering the plane crash in Nepal, where at least 45 people, including 4 Indians, lost their lives. In other news we have update on Rishabh Pant’s health, which may not permit him to play for the next 18 months.

All 72 Passengers, Including 5 Indians, Feared Dead; Chances of Finding Survivors Slim, Say Officials

All 72 people on the plane, including the crew members and five Indian nationals, are feared dead in the Nepal plane crash on Sunday. “There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors," the airline’s spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP. The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara Airport. FOLLOW LIVE

Rishabh Pant Likely to Miss All Forms of Cricket in 2023 Including ICC ODI World Cup

Advertisement

In what will be a huge setback for India, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be away from any form of cricket for at least 18 months. News18 Cricketnext has reliably learnt that the nature of injuries which Pant suffered during the December 2022 car accident need a lot of recovery time and could well keep the stumper away from the field for a significant period. READ MORE

On Cam, Moments Before Nepal’s Deadliest Plane Crash in Decades; Most Passengers Feared Dead

orty-five people have been reported dead after an aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday. The aircraft had 68 passengers and four crew members on board when it crashed, officials said, adding that chances of survivors are slim. Purported footage of the plane moments before it crashed has surfaced. READ MORE

PM Modi Flags off 8th Vande Bharat Train Connecting Telangana & AP, Says It Will Connect Shared Culture

Anew Vande Bharat train, connecting Telangana’s Secunderabad with Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. With this, Railways now has eight Vande Bharat Express trains. READ MORE

Advertisement

RRR: Jr NTR Says Japan Expressed More Love For SS Rajamouli Film As Audiences Than India Could

RRR is making the headlines for quite some time now for its various achievements. The film’s song Naatu Naatu recently bagged the Award for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. The song has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. Amid this, actor Jr NTR spoke about the love the SS Rajamouli film is receiving and shared that Japanese people have expressed their love for the film more than India could. READ MORE

Miss Universe 2022: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Crowns Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel as Her Successor

Advertisement

The 71st Miss Universe pageant was held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on January 14. Contestants from over 84 countries participated and competed at this year’s pageant. Reigning queen, India’s Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, crowned Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel as she won the Miss Universe 2022 pageant. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here