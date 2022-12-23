News18 Afternoon Digest: All Coronavirus BF.7 Patients in India 'Recovered' And Other Top Stories

Covid Updates: Bharat Biotech’s Nasal Vaccine Debuts on CoWIN Amid Rising Demand for Boosters

Data shows a sharp rise in booster shot inoculations in India since last week. As per CoWIN data, on December 18 only around 4000 people got inoculated, while about 57000 people were inoculated with the precautionary dose on December 22. READ MORE

Russia Set for ‘Final’ Assault on Ukraine; Donbas Key Target of East Annexation Plan: Kremlin Sources

Russia is planning to make the final assault on Ukraine around New Year, with the forces preparing to annex the old industrial heartland of Donbas in the east immediately, sources close to Kremlin have told CNN-News18. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian President Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu had visited army units fighting in Ukraine on Thursday. READ MORE

India Spotted BF.7 Strain Months Ago But Didn’t See Covid Surge: INSACOG Member to News18 | Exclusive

India has already seen a few cases of the BF.7 Covid strain in the past but that did not lead to a surge in infections across the country or an increase in the severity of the disease, co-chair at INSACOG’s advisory board Dr Saumitra Das told News18.com in an exclusive interaction. READ MORE

India-China Row, Covid Dominating Discussions: Parliament’s Winter Session 2022 to Conclude Today

Jam-packed with heated debates, and frequent adjournments, Parliament’s Winter Session of the year, which began on December 7 is set to conclude on Friday, a week ahead of the schedule.The session saw debates between the Opposition and Centre over China’s transgressions in Tawang, which was termed as a matter of grave “national concern" and more recently the resurgence of coronavirus in the country. READ MORE

‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj, Linked to 20 Murders, Released from Nepal Jail After 19 Years

Charles Sobhraj, a convicted French serial killer, responsible for multiple murders of young foreigners in the 1970s across Asia, was freed from a Nepali jail on Friday.Nicknamed “the Bikini Killer" and “the Serpent" due to his skill at deception and evasion, Sobharaj was serving a life-term in the Kathmandu jail since 2003 for the murder of American woman Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975 in Nepal. READ MORE

Sensex Falls Over 1,600 pts in 4-Days, Investors Lose Rs 12 L Cr; Why is Market Falling?

Domestic markets inched lower in Friday’s intra-day trade amid weak global cues. In early trading hours today, Sensex tumbled over 750 points or 1 per cent to around 60,050, while Nifty50 was down over 200 points near 17,900 level. Domestic stocks fell for fourth straight session on Friday. At Friday’s low of 60,146.16, the BSE 30-pack barometer was down 1,660 points in four sessions. READ MORE

