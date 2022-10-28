News18 Afternoon Digest: Amid Row, Kejriwal Writes to Modi on Demand for Lakshmi-Ganesh Photos on Currency & Other Stories

In this afternoon’s top news, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushing forward his demand of incorporating images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes, a move that has created a political storm. Meanwhile in Tibet, rare but widespread protests have broken out against strict Covid-19 restrictions imposed by China in the region.

‘It’s Wish of 130 Cr Indians…’: Amid Row, Kejriwal Writes to Modi on Demand for Lakshmi-Ganesh Photos on Currency

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who created a political flutter with his appeal to incorporate images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on currency notes, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushing forward the demand. READ MORE

‘Security Council Unable to Act…’: At UN Anti-Terrorism Meet, Jaishankar Explains Why 26/11 Masterminds Roam Freely

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished at the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) which is being held in Mumbai and Delhi. READ MORE

Days after Girl’s Death Near Chennai, Family Finds Head Missing from Grave; Black Magic Suspected

Thirteen days after a girl’s death in Chengalpet, her family members who gathered at her burial spot found that the grave had been dug up and her head was missing. Police suspect the 12-year-old’s head was cut off for black magic as they found a rope, a torch, lemons, turmeric powder, and kumkum near the grave. READ MORE

Gujarat Assembly Election: Wary of Rebels, Guj BJP to Select Candidates with Caution; AAP’s Kejriwal, Cong’s Gehlot to Hold Rallies Today

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot will embark on a three-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat from Friday, during which they will address public rallies in different parts of the state for their respective parties. During their visit, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is also the AAP’s national convener, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to address six rallies. READ MORE

Rare Protests Break Out in Tibet Against Xi’s Covid Curbs as Migrant Workers Demand Permits to Leave

Rare, widespread protests reportedly broke out in the Tibet region against strict Covid-19 restrictions that show no signs of being eased in the near future. Videos surfaces online that showed large-scale protests in Lhasa and scuffles between locals and authorities in some areas. READ MORE

Midterm Polls in Days & Trump’s Possible Return, How Disinformation Dare Mounts for Elon’s Twitter

With the midterm elections in the US in two weeks, around 20 Twitter employees have volunteered to help the social media’s internal “Election Squad" implement the rules at a crucial moment for US politics. READ MORE

Parag Agrawal Expected to Receive $42 Million Following His Twitter Exit: Report

Billionaire Elon Musk, who is now the new owner of Twitter, in his first order of business has sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as the company’s chief financial officer and its head of safety. Apart from the Indian-origin CEO, Mr Musk fired Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust at Twitter and two more top executives. A report by Insider quoted sources as saying that Twitter and Musk formally closed on the billionaire’s offer to take the company private on Thursday evening by paying $54.20 per share, or approximately $44 billion. READ MORE

