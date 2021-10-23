News18 Afternoon Digest: Ananya Panday Knows Someone Who Supplied Drugs To Aryan and Other Top Stories

>Ananya Panday ‘Knows Someone Who Could Have Supplied Drugs to Aryan Khan’; House-help of ‘Famous Person’ Under NCB Radar

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, who is under NCB scanner after Aryan Khan‘s arrest in Mumbai drug bust case, has apparently told the Narcotics Control Bureau she “knows someone who can supply, or has once or twice supplied drugs" to Shah Rukh Khan‘s son. Sources told News18 that the NCB had questioned a 24-year-old house-help of a “famous person" on Friday, who is “believed to have peddled drugs to Aryan at the behest of Ananya". >READ MORE

>Haven’t Seen My Daughter For Many Days, Need To Get Back Home’: Mahela Jayawardene To Leave SL T20 World Cup Squad

Former cricketer Mahela Jayawardene, who was working as a Sri Lanka team consultant in the ongoing T20 World Cup, has decided to exit the bio-bubble. He will fly back home ahead of the Super 12 stage. Jayawardene confirmed the development on Friday and stated the prolonged stay in quarantines and bio-bubbles as the major reason behind his decision. >READ MORE

>Delhi Govt, IIT Kanpur Join Hands to Find Out Real-Time Pollution Data

To pinpoint various sources of air pollution in real-time in Delhi, a 23-month long study will be conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and IIT-Kanpur to come up with ways to tackle the root cause of the problem. A memorandum for the study was signed by the Delhi government and IIT Kanpur on Friday. >READ MORE

>7 of 11 Bengal Trekkers Who Went Missing After Avalanche in Harsil Found Dead, 2 Rescued<

Of the 11 trekkers who went missing in an avalanche on the Harsil-Chitkul trek route between Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, seven were found dead on Friday. The search and rescue teams found their bodies at an altitude of 5,000 metres.>READ MORE

>As Scientists Monitor Growth Rate of AY 4.2, the Covid Subvariant is Taking Hold of UK, Spreading in Russia

By now, we are all in a state of resigned acceptance that the pandemic is not going to magically disappear. As the coronavirus changes shape, any new strain it morphs into can spell doom for us. Therefore, the subvariant of Delta, called ‘Delta Plus’ is being examined with extreme caution by the scientists. >READ MORE

>Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Meet 7 Indian Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturers Today at 4 PM at His Residence

PM Narendra Modi will be meeting seven Indian Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers later today. This meeting comes in the wake of the country achieving the landmark of administering 100 crore doses.>READ MORE

>Congress to Contest All 40 Bihar LS Seats After ‘RJD’s Breach of Coalition Dharma’

Cracks seemed to have deepened in the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar with the Congress in-charge of the state, Bhakt Charan Das, on Friday asserting that the grand old party will contest all 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, as its ally, the RJD, “did not follow the coalition dharma". The RJD was quick to respond stating that the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ was “intact" in the state. >READ MORE

>He Should Be Worried’: Scotland Spinner Says He’s Got Plans To Take Down Virat Kohli In T20 World Cup

The Namibia cricket team on Thursday scripted history as they made it to the Super 12 round of the ongoing T20 World Cup. They defeated co-host Oman by 8 wickets to make their way into the next level where they will lock horns with the likes of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand. Scotland are scheduled to play against the men-in-blue on November 5 in Dubai. >READ MORE

