News18 Afternoon Digest: Any Self-Respecting Person Should Leave Congress, Can’t Run Party with 40-Yr-Olds, Says Azad & Other Stories

Any Self-Respecting Person Should Leave Congress, Can’t Run Party with 40-Yr-Olds: Azad | Exclusive

In his first exclusive interview after he quit the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad hit out at the party and Rahul Gandhi. Reiterating every point from his five-page letter, he said the Congress under Gandhi has been filled with sycophants and has failed to win even one election. READ MORE

Rahul Remains ‘No.1’, ‘Only’ Choice of Cong Rank and File to Take Over as Party Chief: Khurshid

Rahul Gandhi remains the “number one" and the “only" choice of the Congress rank and file to take over as the party chief, senior leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday after the schedule for the election of the AICC president was announced. Khurshid also said efforts will be made to persuade Gandhi to take over the presidency of the party once he returns from abroad. READ MORE

Pothole Party, Yamaraj, Fashion Show: Residents Hold Protests Against Bad Roads as Woes Continue

Aman in Thane was killed on Sunday while trying to navigate potholes on the road. In another incident in Nagpur, home constituency of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, people held an agitation against bad conditions of roads. The ubiquitous problem of bad roads, especially in the monsoon season, continues to force residents to protest against potholes. Road accidents caused by potholes led to death of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020, according to the latest government data. READ MORE

Denied Ambulance, 10-Year-Old Carries Baby Brother’s Body in UP district

Avideo clip of a 10-year-old boy, carrying the body of his two-year-old brother in his arms has gone viral on social media, leading to public outrage. The boy, Sagar Kumar, can be seen walking with the body, followed closely by his father. They had picked up the body from the post-mortem house in the hospital. READ MORE

Legend of Tipu Sultan and Fight Over Keeping him in Textbooks, Learn in #ClassesWithNews18

This week let’s learn about Tipu Sultan. Over the last decade, there has been a political movement to remove the former ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore from the textbooks in Karnataka. Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai recently said that there are ideological differences surrounding Tipu Sultan as there were historical facts and arguments both in the favour of and against him. READ MORE

Pakistan Floods: Death Toll Touches 1,061, Prime Minister Shehbaz Calls Situation ‘Horrifying’

The death toll due to floods in Pakistan crossed 1,000 on Monday. The death toll is now at 1,061 and more than 1,343 people were injured, according to reports by Pakistan news outlets, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Pakistan disaster management body. READ MORE

‘What in The World?’: Rainbow-like Cloud Leaves Sky-gazers Stunned in China

Residents of China’s Haikou city witnessed a unique phenomenon in the sky. Wondering what? An exceptionally beautiful cloud that looked like a rainbow. The onlookers took out their cameras and captured the rare phenomenon on August 21. A clip of the same is now doing rounds on the internet and cloud-spotters have widely shared it on the micro-blogging site. READ MORE

