News18 Afternoon Digest: Around 150 Persons Killed in Stampede at Halloween Event in South Korea & Other Stories

In today’s top news we’re covering the horrific stampede in South Korea that has left around 150 people dead during a Halloween event in the Itaewon neighbourhood, latest developments on the controversy around now-retracted articles by ‘The Wire’ on Meta and BJP’s IT head Amit Malviya, and more.

FIR Against ‘The Wire’ on Malviya’s Allegations; News Site Files Complaint Against Researcher Over Meta Articles

Delhi Police on Saturday filed an FIR against news portal ‘The Wire’ and its editors on a complaint by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya accusing the media outlet of “cheating and forgery" and “tarnishing" his reputation. In another latest development, The Wire’s editor Siddharth Varadarajan confirmed to Scroll.in that the news organisation has filed a police complaint against their researcher Devesh Kumar, who was known to be the primary person working on articles about Malviya’s alleged powers on Meta platforms. READ MORE

WATCH | Rahul’s Race With Young Boys, Dance With Jairam Ramesh During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Congress’ pan India Bharat Jodo Yatra saw yet another exciting moment worth capturing on Sunday, when party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the foot march, suddenly started to sprint along with some school children, after challenging them to a race. READ MORE

South Korea: Over 140 Killed, 150 Injured in Stampede During Seoul Halloween Event; Many Suffer Cardiac Arrest

Around 151 people were killed and several injured in South Korea’s Seoul on Saturday as a stampede broke out during a Halloween event in the Itaewon neighbourhood. Thousands, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, crowded into narrow streets to celebrate the spooky festival. READ MORE

‘1 Lakh People in 4-metre Wide Lane, Layered on Others Like Tomb’: Witnesses Recount Seoul Stampede Horror

More than 150 people were killed and scores more were injured in a deadly stampede at a packed Halloween event in Seoul’s popular Itaewon district late Saturday, in one of South Korea’s worst-ever accidents. The incident happened when hundreds of people packed in a narrow alley in Itaewon near the Hamilton hotel. Reports claimed the alleyway where the stampede happened was only four metres wide and not spacious enough to even fit a Sedan properly. READ MORE

Musk Orders Job Cuts Across Twitter, 75% of Workforce May Be Laid Off: Report

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has planned to begin laying off employees at the social media giant, according to a media report, days after he completed the USD 44-billion acquisition of the company. The New York Times reported that Musk “planned to begin laying off workers" at Twitter as soon as on Saturday. READ MORE

Pakistan Fans are Rooting for India’s Win Against South Africa in T20 World Cup With Memes

It’s a drama-packed Sunday for cricket fans, especially those from Pakistan. Babar Azam’s team’s chances of surviving for the next round of the T20 World Cup were dented massively after Zimbabwe humbled Pakistan by 1 run. Their second consecutive defeat came only days after Virat Kohli’s heroics helped India snatch the win from the jaws of Pakistan. Pakistan’s World Cup journey is far from over, though, should you add lots of buts and ifs to the equation. READ MORE

