News18 Afternoon Digest: Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Hearing Shortly; CRPF Constable Shoots Dead Colleague and Other Stories

>Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates: Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea Hearing Shortly, Dad SRK’s Manager Arrives at Court; NCB May Oppose Application

Shah Rukh Khan‘s manager Puja Dadlani has filed an application before the special NDPS court, requesting it to allow her in for hearing as Aryan Khan‘s representative. The bail plea of Bollywood superstar’s 23-year-old son and seven others will be heard shortly in connection with the cruise ship raid in Mumbai on October 3. >READ MORE

>CRPF Constable Shoots Dead Colleague, Threatens to Open Fire at Anyone Who Takes Him to Hospital

A CRPF constable has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a head constable at the CRPF camp in Tughlaqabad, police said on Tuesday. On Monday, information was received from Batra Hospital regarding one head constable Vakil Singh (35) being shot by a constable at the CRPF camp, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said. >READ MORE

>Work from to End: 3-day Week or Hybrid Model, How IT Companies Plan to Return to Office

At unprecedented times like these, companies have been struggling to maintain a steady pace and balance at work. At a time when work from home is the dominant paradigm, big conglomerates are meticulously devising policies to cater to the times and the people stuck in it. Amazon, through an employee email, informed the workforce regarding a tweak in the policy and have delegated the decision among their individual team leaders. >READ MORE

>Billionaire Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Reappears In Hong Kong: Report

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, largely out of public view since a regulatory clampdown started on his business empire late last year, is currently in Hong Kong and has met business associates in recent days, two sources said.> READ MORE

>Amazon to Provide 20,000 Digital Devices to Underprivileged Students in India

E-commerce company Amazon India on Tuesday said it will directly provide 20,000 digital devices to students from underprivileged communities to empower them for a brighter future. The company aims to impact 1 lakh students across India in partnership with over 150 large and small non-profit organisations under its ’Delivering Smiles’ initiative. >READ MORE

>‘Worst is When They Sell Mangalsutra’: Desperate Indians Sell Family Gold to Survive Covid Cash Crunch

In Mumbai’s jewellery bazaar, Kavita Jogani gingerly places her wedding bangles on the shopkeeper’s scales, one of the thousands of Indians parting with their most cherished asset — gold. >READ MORE

