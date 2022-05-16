News18 Afternoon Digest: As Heat Wave Roasts North India, A Look at IMD Warning, Saving Yourself from Heatstroke & Other Stories

As Heat Wave Roasts North India, A Look at IMD Warning, Saving Yourself from Heatstroke & Other Survival Tips

From a scorching heat wave in North India to heavy rainfall in the Northeast and red alert in Kerala, India has been witnessing myriad weather conditions. However, the sizzling temperatures up North have been in the limelight for over a month now. In Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius while two weather stations at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and Najafgarh in southwest Delhi reported 49.2 and 49.1 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday. READ MORE

PM Modi ‘Happy to Be in Nepal on Buddha Pournami’, Offers Prayers at Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple here in Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba during his visit to the historic temple, the birth place of Gautam Buddha. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: Why Frustration Lingers in Japan’s Okinawa 50 Years Later

Okinawa on Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of its return to Japan on May 15, 1972, which ended 27 years of US rule after one of the bloodiest battles of World War II was fought on the southern Japanese island. The day is being marked with more bitterness than joy in Okinawa, which is still burdened with a heavy U.S. military presence and is now seeing Japanese troops increasingly deployed amid rising China tensions. READ MORE

What India Must and Must Not Do to Help Sri Lanka Get Out of its Economic Crisis

Advertisement

Sri Lanka has got a new Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, under most unenviable circumstances. Unlike what the Indian public believes, the Sri Lankan prime minister’s job is vastly different from that of their Indian counterpart. Until President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gets the Constitution amended to end the controversial Executive Presidency and empowers the Prime Minister and his Cabinet through Parliament, the political impasse of the past weeks will continue, one way or the other. READ MORE

WATCH: Woman’s Live Streaming Goes Horribly Wrong After Steak Pan Catches Fire

Advertisement

Social media has not just given people a platform to flaunt their hidden talent, but it has also generated employment opportunities for many. People give tutorials on how to dress up, do make-up and even cook food. Home cooks are seen sharing their recipes, as they teach their followers how to cook a plethora of meals and fancy dishes. Now, the videos are usually pre-recorded, but one young woman took on the daring task of live-streaming her session. READ MORE

Ambuja Cement Share Gains After Adani Group Wins Race To Buy Holcim Stake In Ambuja, ACC

Advertisement

Ambuja Cement shares sprint 10 per cent in early trades on Monday after it was announced that the Adani Group has acquired a controlling stake in Swiss major Holcim’s India business, the Ambuja Cement-ACC combine, for $10.5 billion in a fiercely-battled bidding process that saw participation from large players, including Sajjan Jindal-backed JSW Cement and Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.