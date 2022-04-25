News18 Afternoon Digest: As Maharashtra Loudspeaker Row Intensifies, Here’s a Timeline of Key Moments & Other Stories

As Maharashtra Loudspeaker Row Intensifies, Here’s a Timeline of Key Moments

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has summoned an all-party meet on Monday amid a controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places. Several senior leaders including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray are expected to skip the meet. READ MORE

BJP’s Peninsular Pitch | In Bid to Conquer Kerala, Party Taps Into Christian Community’s Concerns

Electoral success keeps eluding the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala despite its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) being active in the state for decades. However, the top leadership believes that there will be a gradual change in the coming years, with the saffron party’s development plank for the poor and downtrodden resonating among the locals. READ MORE

France Polls: Macron First Prez In Two Decades To Win Reelection But Le Pen Narrows Gap

France re-elected Emmanuel Macron on Sunday as he won 58.8% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election, according to pollster Ipsos. This is the first time a French president has been reelected since the re-election of Jacques Chirac. The far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was defeated for the second time in a row, narrowed the gap between her and Macron since the previous elections held in 2017 and won 41.2% of the votes. READ MORE

Heatwave to Return in Delhi This Week; Temp Scorches Bengal, Odisha’s Bhubaneswar Sizzles at 41.7 DegC

Delhi is bracing for another searing heatwave with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature to touch the 44-degree mark. Partly cloudy weather kept the mercury below the 40-degree mark at most places in the national capital till Sunday. READ MORE

Adani Power M-Cap Hits Rs 1 lakh Crore after Share Jumps 109% in a Month. Know Details

Adani Power Shares: Adani Power became the sixth group firm to hit Rs 1 lakh crore market capitalisation as the stock hit an all-time high of Rs 270.80 on Monday and rose as much as five percent from the previous close. Earlier, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone hit this milestone. READ MORE

Kane Williamson’s tactical move ensured Virat Kohli’s second golden duck in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore will want to forget their last IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as soon as possible. Bangalore suffered a nine-wicket defeat in the game after bundling out for a mere total of 68. Along with Bangalore, their former skipper Virat Kohli had a terrible outing as well. Kohli was out for a consecutive second golden duck. READ MORE

