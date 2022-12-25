News18 Afternoon Digest: Be Vigilant, PM Modi Tells People Amid Global COVID Surge; Chinese Foreign Minister's Big Statement Days After LAC Clash & Other Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, read what PM Modi said on the recent Covid-19 surge in China, News18’s exclusives about Santa and his evil twin Krampus and more.

Covid News: Be Vigilant, PM Modi Tells People Amid Rising Cases in Many Countries; Situation Grim in China

The grim Covid stories coming from China have kept the entire world on edge with countries, including India, gearing up to brace a spike in cases. China is grappling an unprecedented national Covid-19 wave, with reportedly an unbelievable record jump in cases of 37 million in a day, packed emergency wards in small cities and towns of Beijing, intensive care units turning away ambulances, relatives of infected people searching for open beds, patients slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds. LIVE UPDATES

‘Stand Ready to Work with India…’: Chinese Foreign Minister Says Days After LAC Clash in Tawang

Days after the India-China clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Beijing is ready to work with India through steady and sound growth of the relations, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website. READ MORE

Tunisha Sharma’s Mom Claims Actress Was in Love With Sheezan Khan, Broke Up 15 Days Before Death

A day after Tunisha Sharma died by suicide, her mother has now claimed that the television actress was in a relationship with her ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan. As reported by Times Now News, in her police complaint, Tunisha’s mother has alleged that her late daughter was in love with Sheezan and had broken-up only 15 days before her death. Not just this, but Tunisha’s mother also alleged that her daughter was in depression and therefore she took the extreme step because of her co-star. READ MORE

Pankaj Tripathi Looks So Promising As Vajpayee In First Look of Former PM’s Biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’

On the Birth Anniversary of India’s most beloved Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the makers of his biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’ have released the first look of Pankaj Tripathi as former PM. On Sunday, Tripathi took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video in which he can be seen flaunting his ‘Atal’ look. With soothing music in the background of the clip, the video describes Vajpayee as a Prime Minister, poet, statesman and gentleman. READ MORE

The Original Santa Was a ‘Thin Man in Green Clothes’. Coca Cola Made Him ‘Fat and Red’ | EXPLAINED

Recently, Santa Claus was embroiled in a body shaming controversy following a call to ban ‘fat Santas’ from shopping malls in Australia. With his demand that sticking pillows or other stuffing down the front of the famous red suit end, Australian health researcher Vincent Candrawinata sparked the festive fury. READ MORE

Krampus: He’s Santa Evil Twin. This Half-Goat, Half-Devil Can’t Tolerate ‘Naughty Kids’ | EXPLAINED

Is Christmas too sweet for you? The jolly red Santa Claus, holiday cheer and sweets all over. If you prefer something more…scary, then don’t worry. Christmas lore has something for you. READ MORE

PAN Will Become Inoperative If Not Linked With Aadhaar By End Of March 2023: I-T Dept

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: The income tax department on Saturday said it is mandatory to link permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. It added that the unlinked PAN will become inoperative from April 1, 2023. READ MORE

