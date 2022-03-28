News18 Afternoon Digest: Bharat Bandh Today: SBI, PNB, RBL and Other Bank Services, ATMs to be Hit. Full List & Other Stories

Yadadri Temple All Set for Grand Inauguration on Monday; T’gana CM to Attend, Chinna Jeeyar to Skip

After several setbacks, the famous Yadadri Temple is all set for a grand inaugural for people on Monday by Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. The Chief Minister, who had allocated a whopping Rs 1,280 crore for the renovations of the temple, will perform the rituals and prayers as part of the auspicious Maha Samprokshana Yagam of the temple at 11.55 am. READ MORE

3 Neighbours of Children Killed By Poisonous Toffees Arrested, Toxic Substances Found at Accused’s Home

Three men were arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of four children on March 23 after consuming poisoned toffees in Sinsai village in the Kasya area of Kushinagar district. The children, three of whom were girls, were from a scheduled caste family. Three of the victims were siblings, and the fourth was a cousin. They were between the age of two to five years. READ MORE

Jailed Don-Politician Mukhtar Ansari’s Son Questions His ‘Sudden’ Shifting to Lucknow Jail for Court Hearing

Mukhtar Ansari’s son and MLA from Mau, Abbas Ansari, raised concerns over the sudden shifting of the jailed don-politician from Banda jail to Lucknow for a court hearing late on Sunday night. READ MORE

Bharat Bandh Today: SBI, PNB, RBL and Other Bank Services, ATMs to be Hit. Full List

Bharat Bandh Today, Tomorrow: The two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions across India has begun from 6 am today, March 28. Several bank unions including All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) have supported the Bharat Bandh today and tomorrow, and have said that its members will observe the strike on both the days. READ MORE

Dragon ‘In the Distance’ No More: How China Is Using Covid To Tighten Its Grip Over Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s political capital has long been exerted against China and its influence. But according to experts, Covid-19 may be the semi-autonomous city’s undoing in terms of pushing for its ‘freedom’, in the face of resurgences and the ‘expert help’ Beijing has provided to it. READ MORE

‘He Hit Two or Four Sixes Against me’: Harbhajan Singh is a Fan of Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians broke the bank to secure the services of Ishan Kishan at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month and the top-order batter has started repaying the faith the franchise has show in him. Although the five-time IPL champions MI started their season with a defeat to Delhi Capitals, Ishan played a responsible knock, mixing aggression with caution to belt an unbeaten 81 off 48 at the Brabourne Stadium. READ MORE

