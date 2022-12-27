News18 Afternoon Digest: Bharat Biotech's Nasal Vaccine to Cost Rs 800 for Private Hospitals, Rs 325 & Other Top Stories

In today’s News18 Afternoon Digest, we are looking at the top developments related to Covid-case spike across the globe and in other news, we have the mysterious deaths of two Russians at a Odisha hotel.

Covid News LIVE: Bharat Biotech’s Nasal Vaccine to Cost Rs 800 for Private Hospitals, Rs 325 for Govt

Mock drills are underway across health centres in states and Union territories in India in order to check the Covid preparedness amid a surge in cases in several countries, especially China. The mock drills is taking place after an advisory from the centre and amid foreign returnees testing positive for Covid in India at a time when people are expected to assembly in large numbers for New Year festivities. READ MORE

Two Dead Russians & 1 Odisha Hotel: Mystery Shrouds Deaths of 2 Tourists in Rayagada

Advertisement

Two Russian tourists’ deaths have puzzled Odisha cops. A multi-millionaire, who was on a vacation at Rayagada region in Odisha, allegedly died after falling off the third floor of the hotel he was staying in. The deceased, Pavel Antov, was in Odisha to celebrate his 65th birthday. Pavel was found dead on Sunday, December 25. This is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same Odisha hotel. READ MORE

ICICI Loan Fraud: No Relief To Kochhars From Bombay HC; CBI Says Couple Not Cooperating in Probe

The vacation bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to intervene in the matter of arrest of former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. The bench asked them to approach the regular bench when the High Court re-opens after vacation. The Kochhars had approached the High Court challenging their arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the ICICI loan fraud case. READ MORE

‘Like A Scene Out Of Frozen’: Winter Storm Covers US Under 6-ft Snow, 50 Dead & Millions Without Power

Advertisement

People in the US are reeling from the ferocious winter storm as a brutal blizzard has brought misery to millions in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit parts of the US Northeast. Nearly 50 people have died across the United States due to the weather-related disaster as western New York remained under huge layers of snow. Several videos and pictures of the snow covering the cities have emerged showing vehicles covered under snow and residents trapper inside ice-encrusted homes. READ MORE

‘When You Try to Boss Any Country, it Hurts’: Ramiz Raja on BCCI Refusing to Travel Pakistan For Asia Cup

Advertisement

Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja suggested that he has to take a stand against India as it was after a long time when Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for a major tournament. However, out of nowhere the BCCI refused to travel to the country. Due to the political tensions between the two countries, the Indian team has not travelled to Pakistan since 2008 when the Men in Blue participated in the Asia Cup, while Pakistan’s last visit to India was for the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. READ MORE

Rishi Sunak Asks Homeless Man if He Works in Business, ‘Painful’ Exchange Goes Viral

Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s “awkward" conversation with a homeless man is going viral on social media and drawing criticism. Sunak paid a visit to a shelter house and volunteered at a soup kitchen, during which he served a homeless man and a video of their conversation over the counter was shared by ITV News. In it, at first, the PM asks the man how he is, in reply to which the man says that he’s hungry. At one point, Sunak asks the man if he works in business. “No, I’m homeless. I’m a homeless person," the man replies. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here