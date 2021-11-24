News18 Afternoon Digest: Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies Fall Today, PM to Unveil Asia's Largest Airport at Jewar Tomorrow & Other Top Stories

Bitcoin, Solana, Other Cryptocurrencies Fall Today after Govt Plans to Bring Crypto Bill

Bitcoin price on Wednesday dropped to their lowest in a month. The most popular cryptocurrency declined to $55,460.96 on November 24. Multiple factors were at play behind this decline, analysts believed. End of year profit-booking, increasing selling pressure and Indian government’s decision to introduce ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency’ bill soon kept the cryptocurrency world under pressure.

Over 1 Lakh Jobs, Proposed Film City: PM Modi to Unveil Asia’s Largest Airport at Jewar Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inspected the venue for the proposed programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar on November 25. Addressing the media, Adityanath said: “The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar on Thursday. For around 30-35 years, there has been a demand for an airport by the people here. In the absence of the will power that was required to get things off the ground, the work could not proceed. The state government made an immediate decision in the year 2017 itself that Asia’s largest airport would be constructed in the Jewar region."

World Bank to Provide USD 250 Mn Loan for School Learning Project in Andhra Pradesh

World Bank will provide USD 250 million loan for a school education project in Andhra Pradesh, which will cover over 50 lakh students in the southern state. “The Government of India, Government of Andhra Pradesh and the World Bank on November 18, 2021 signed the legal agreements for USD 250 million for a project which aims to improve quality of learning for over 50 lakh students in the state of Andhra Pradesh," an official release said on Tuesday.

Odisha Poultry Farmer Claims 63 of His Chickens Died Due to ‘Loud DJ Music’

In a bizarre incident that took place in Odisha, a poultry farm owner has alleged that more than 6o broiler chickens at his farm died after they couldn’t bear the sound of loud DJ music from a wedding procession. The incident took place in Balasore’s Kandagaradi village under Nilagiri police station where farm owner Ranjit Parida said a bridegroom’s wedding procession that came to his village was playing very loud music and he lost 63 of his broiler chickens who died after being affected by the loud music. Parida lodged an FIR with the local police station about the incident that took place on Sunday.

64th Grammys Nominations: Full List of Musicians and Singers

Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored the most nominations with 11 on Tuesday. Batiste earned an album of the year nod for “We Are" along with record of the year with “Freedom," a feel-good ode to the city of New Orleans. His nominations span several genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections a Reality, Delta Variant Can Infect Fully Vaccinated: Study

Anew study revealed that several cases of breakthrough infection were reported even when individuals were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and were following infection prevention as well as a control strategy. The study was conducted in two Delhi hospitals and found that though vaccination prevented the severity of the viral attack, there were cases of breakthrough infections. The study was conducted by researchers from the INSACOG consortium, CSIR and National Centre for Disease Control.

Oppo likely to enter electric vehicle segment, India launch likely by 2024

Smartphone maker Oppo, known for bringing many firsts in the industry, is planning to launch its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) for the Indian market. With a predicted timeline for the launch about two years away, the Chinese smartphone maker will join the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei and Apple, who have plans to enter the EV space as well. As per 91Mobiles report, Oppo is trying to enter the Indian automotive EV space and it could launch its EV in the Indian market by the end-2023 and early-2024. However, the company has not yet confirmed any technical details of the EV or about its probable plans.

