News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP Pick Rahul Narvekar Elected New Maharashtra Assembly Speaker & Other Stories

NIA FIR Calls Amravati Killing a Terror Act, Agency to Probe National Conspiracy Angle, Int’l Links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the FIR registered in the Amravati a terror act has called the gruesome killing of Umesh Kohle a terror act with the motive to terrorise “a section of people of India." The probe agency will also investigate whether the case is part of a national conspiracy or has been instigated from abroad, a report in Hindustan Times said. READ MORE

Maha Govt Formation: BJP Pick Rahul Narvekar Elected New Assembly Speaker

Advertisement

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar easily secured a win in the speaker election in Maharashtra assembly on Sunday as as voting was held via head count. He was up against Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi of the Uddhav Thackeray team. LIVE UPDATES here

BJP National Executive Meet: Amit Shah Moves Resolution on Prez Poll Candidate, Maha Govt; Says Cong Spreads Confusion with ‘Divisive Agents’

On the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a political resolution which mentions candidature for the Presidential election, the government in Maharashtra and other political issues in the country. READ MORE

Sunday Special: Pensions, PF Claims, Flooded Roads — What Common Man Most Complains About to Govt

Pension has not been paid or started, Provident Fund claim not settled, delayed Speed Post letters, poor mobile phone network, issues with CGHS cards, flooding on roads, problems at toll plazas and NEET PG exam woes – these are some of the major complaints, which the Centre receives from the public. READ MORE

Exclusive: 57 Startups Raise Above $100 Million This Year, Only 3.5% Were Profitable

Advertisement

Even as startups have been resorting to lay-offs to cut costs amid the current volatile and uncertain market conditions, data sourced by news18.com shows that the finances of the firms are under stress as the number of profitable companies has come down this year. The data reveals that only 3.5 per cent of the startups raising $100 million or above during January-June 2022 were profitable as compared with 29.2 per cent in the year-ago period. READ MORE

Dhanush Unveils Teaser of Next Film Captain Miller, Says ‘This is Going to Be Exciting’

Advertisement

Actor Dhanush recently unveiled the title of his upcoming film with director Arun Matheswaran. Releasing the teaser video, he announced Captain Miller, a period film set in the 1930s-40s. The teaser shows the superstar riding a bike with his face covered with a scarf. He carried a gun with him. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “This is going to be very very exciting. Super thrilled about captain Miller." The movie, to be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.