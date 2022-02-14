News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP Will Return to Power With Over 300 Seats, Says Jitin Prasada; From Frugal CSK to Big Spenders LSG - Seven Takeaways from IPL Auction 2022

>BJP Will Return to Power With Over 300 Seats, Says Jitin Prasada; Dhami Confident of U’khand Victory

As Uttar Pradesh votes in phase 2 of the seven-phase polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, saying even he did not want tainted Azam Khan to come out of jail as it will pose a threat to his position. In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Adityanath said,“Even Akhilesh doesn’t want Azam Khan to come out of prison because his (Akhilesh Yadav) position will be in danger." In the recent hearing, the Supreme Court refused to grant any relief to Azam Khan, who had sought interim bail to campaign in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. >READ MORE

>‘Are Elections Peaceful in Kerala, Bengal?’ CM Yogi Defends ‘Alert’ for UP, Says Akhilesh ‘Always Sleeping’

Reiterating his ‘warning’ of Uttar Pradesh becoming like Kerala, West Bengal, or Kashmir if the BJP was not reelected, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said he had ‘alerted’ the people of the state ahead of the assembly elections. In response to the backlash over his remark that Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath told ANI in an interview that people were coming from Bengal and spreading anarchy in UP. “For this, it was necessary to alert people against it saying that ‘be alert - the security, respect that you are getting, people have come to disrupt that and do not let that happen’. >READ MORE

>Lobo, Utpal Parrikar Won’t Win, BJP Coming with Majority, CM Sawant Says; 11.04% Voter Turnout till 9am

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday claimed the BJP will win more than 22 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, the polling for which is currently underway, and said he will continue to hold the top post if his party forms government in the coastal state. After casting his vote at a booth in Sankhalim constituency of North Goa district, Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him in the morning over phone and conveyed his best wishes for the Assembly polls. >READ MORE

>From Frugal CSK to Big Spenders LSG - Seven Takeaways from IPL Auction 2022

204 players were sold and INR 5,51,70,00,000 was splurged amongst the ten franchises during the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Auction in Bengaluru. Young Indian cricketers dominated the proceedings at the auction, with Ishan Kishan attracting the topmost bid of INR 15.25 Crore which saw him return to MI. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, who returned to CSK for INR 14 Crore, became the most expensive Indian pace bowler to be ever bought at the IPL Auction. >READ MORE

>‘Struggling to Put Things Into Context’: Stuart Broad Says His ‘Sleep Affected’ by ‘Five Minute’ Text Axe Call

England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Sunday said his controversial axing from the team to tour the West Indies was delivered in a “five-minute phone call" which has “affected my sleep". Broad, 35, has 537 Test wickets to his name but he and fellow veteran James Anderson, who is the country’s record wicket taker with 640 victims, were dropped following the 4-0 Ashes rout in Australia. >READ MORE

