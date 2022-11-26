News18 Afternoon Digest: BJP’s Gujarat Manifesto Promises 20 Lakh Jobs, $1 Trillion Economy And Other Top Stories

Good Afternoon,

In today’s edition of our digest, we are covering the upcoming elections in Gujarat, a look-back at the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, extreme weather events and more news.

Election 2022: BJP’s Gujarat Manifesto Promises 20 Lakh Jobs, $1 Trillion Economy, Revamped Govt Schools

As Gujarat Assembly polls near, BJP’s star campaigners have a packed day in the poll-bound state. BJP President JP Nadda released the party’s poll manifesto in Gandhinagar today where he promised that the party would create 20 Lakh jobs and revamp government schools. READ MORE

From David Headley to Hafiz Saeed, A Look at Conspirators of 26/11 Attacks, Where They Are Now

The burning dome of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, blood-stained floors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and two-year-old ‘Baby Moshe’ clinging on to his nanny at Chabad House — 14 years on, these images continue to haunt India and the world. READ MORE

Back-to-back Weather Extremes Likely Over Same Region if Warming Breaches 1.5-Degree Mark: IIT Study

India is likely to witness an increased risk of back-to-back extreme weather events – major heatwaves and extreme rainfall – over the same region if average global temperatures breached the 1.5-degree Celsius mark, shows a new study.The latest analysis supports concerns raised by India over its increased vulnerability to climate change in the UN Climate Change (COP27) Conference that concluded early this week in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh. READ MORE

‘They Must Live With It’: Jaishankar Slams West for Complaining About India’s Stance on Ukraine War

Amid criticism from the United States over purchase of discounted crude oil from Russia and not condemning Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the West “must live with India’s stance" on Ukraine just as India lived with differences with them on issues related to Pakistan and Afghanistan. READ MORE

New Tihar CCTV Video Surfaces, Satyendar Jain Seen Interacting with Suspended Jail Official |

Amid a series of videos of jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain’s “VIP treatment" in prison, a fresh footage from Delhi’s Tihar Jail emerged on Saturday. In the purported video, Jain was seen interacting with now suspended jail superintendent Ajit Kumar. READ MORE

After Edtech Business, Amazon Now Decides To Shut Food Delivery Service In India

E-commerce giant Amazon has decided to shut down its food delivery business, Amazon Food, in India from December 29, according to a communication sent by the e-commerce firm to its restaurant partners in the country. The decision comes a day after it announced to close down its edtech business, Amazon Academy. READ MORE

