News18 Afternoon Digest: Black Box of Crashed Plane Found; Viacom18 Wins Women's IPL Media Rights For Rs 951 Crore

Latest in the tragic plane crash in Nepal, RRR gets more praises and other stories

Nepal Crash Updates: Black Box of Crashed Plane Found; Death Toll Revised Down to 66

The black box of the crashed Yeti Airlines passenger plane was found on Monday, Sher Bath Thakur, an airport official said. The Nepal Army on Monday said that none of the passengers was rescued alive in the plane crash that occurred on Sunday. READ MORE

Delhi Assembly Session Begins on Stormy Note Over Finland Teacher Training & MCD Mayor Row

The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly started on Monday on a tumultuous note as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced off, days after the parties tussled during the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). READ MORE

Season’s Lowest Temp in Delhi, Below Zero in Parts of Rajasthan; Severe Cold Wave Alert in North India

Weather News Updates: Delhi recorded minimum temperature at 1.4 degrees Celsius, season’s lowest, on Monday morning as freezing cold winds from Himalayas push down mercury in Northern India. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that temperature is likely to dip further until western disturbances provide some relief, starting Thursday. READ MORE

WPI Inflation Declines To 4.95% In December On Cheaper Food, Crude Prices

After declining to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November, India’s wholesale inflation further fell to 4.95 per cent in December 2022. The easing in inflation is due to a fall in prices of food articles and crude petroleum. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation had stood at 14.27 per cent in December 2021. READ MORE

Viacom18 Wins Women’s IPL Media Rights For Rs 951 Crore

Viacom18 has won the media rights for the upcoming Women’s IPL after committing a whopping Rs 951 crores for five seasons beginning 2023. The BCCI is expected to launch its ambitious franchise-based T20 league for the women cricketers on the lines of the Indian Premier League in March this year. READ MORE

James Cameron Praises SS Rajamouli’s RRR After Critics Choice Awards Win, Alia Bhatt Shares Post

The Twitter handle of the movie, RRR celebrated the moment and also posted the acceptance speech of the director, SS Rajamouli. “RRR won the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Critics Choice Awards. Here’s SS Rajamouli’s acceptance speech." READ MORE

