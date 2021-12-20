News18 Afternoon Digest: BMC Asks People to Avoid Christmas, New Year Parties & Other Top Stories

Mamata Congratulates Teachers, Edu Dept Officials as Bengal Tops Chart in Literacy Index

With West Bengal having topped the charts among large states in ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Index’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended her wishes to teachers, parents and officials of the education department. READ MORE

India Records Lowest Number of Active Covid-19 Cases Since March 2020

With 6,563 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,46,838, while the active cases declined to 82,267, the lowest in 572 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 4,77,554 with 132 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. READ MORE

Pre-booking of RT-PCR Test Mandatory at 6 International Airports from Today as Omicron Looms. Read for Details

Passengers arriving at six major airports in India on or after Monday from countries designated as ‘at risk’ due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will be required to pre-book RT-PCR tests, according to instructions issued last week by the ministry of civil aviation. According to a government notification, the ‘Air Suvidha’ portal will be modified to accommodate passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries or who have visited them within the last 14 days. READ MORE

BMC Asks People to Avoid Christmas, New Year Parties; Warns of Police Action Against Those Flouting Rules

Amid the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules. Maharashtra has so far reported 54 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport here, as per official data. READ MORE

Pornography Case: Raj Kundra Says ‘I Do Not Hide My Face in Shame, Ready to Face Trial’

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police filed a case against businessman Raj Kundra under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing sexually explicit videos. Raj claimed he was not connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police, in July this year, in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. In September, he was granted bail. READ MORE

Govt to Hire Agency to Convince Nine Reluctant Villages to Give Up Land for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

It is a mission of sorts for the government to get on board nine Maharashtra villages that are delaying the entire 508-km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. An agency is now being hired to resolve the roadblocks in the land acquisition process for India’s first high-speed train corridor project. The country’s second high-speed train project from Delhi to Varanasi could also be announced in the upcoming Union Budget. READ MORE

Omicron Has Not Yet Replaced Delta as the Dominant Strain in India, Says ICMR Scientist

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the delta variant of coronavirus is still the dominant strain circulating among infections in India and Omicron has not replaced it yet, meaning that the current Covid-19 measures and vaccines would remain effective. While Omicron cases may increase, it will necessarily not cause a heavy burden on the healthcare system, Dr Samiran Panda, additional director-general of ICMR told the Times of India. READ MORE

