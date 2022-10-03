News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Bomb Scare' Over Indian Airspace as Iranian Plane Enroute China Raises Alarm & Other Stories

Health Matters | It’s Good to Have Progressive Laws. Now, Stop Moral Policing of Women Seeking Abortion

In what we call a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court last week said all women, irrespective of their marital status, are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy. Over the last two decades, more than 50 countries have changed their laws — some for greater access and others for curtailing it. READ MORE

‘Bomb Scare’ Over Indian Airspace as Iranian Plane Enroute China Raises Alarm, Contacts Delhi for Landing

A bomb threat was reported over the Indian airspace onboard an Iranian passenger jet that was enroute China. According to sources, an alert was initially sounded and IAF jets were called in. The plane was soon out of the Indian airspace and ATC operations were restored. Reports suggest that the passenger jet is now moving towards China and security agencies are monitoring the plane. READ MORE

Bhadohi Pandal Fire Kills 5, Gandhi as ‘Mahishasura’ in Kolkata: Accidents, Controversies Mar Navratri

Even as people across states have been fervently celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja over the past week, reports of somber incidents surfaced. Three people were killed and 64 others injured after a fire broke out in a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi due to overheating of a halogen light, officials said on Monday. A digital show was going on at the pandal and 300-400 people were inside it when the fire broke out on Sunday night. READ MORE

Sidhu Moose Wala Killing: How Accused Deepak Tinu Took Girlfriend’s Help to Escape Police Custody

Deepak Tinu, one of the prime accused in Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder escaped police custody on Saturday night from Mansa. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Tinu was helped by his girlfriend in executing the escape, Police sources revealed. Not only this, Tinu befriended CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) in-charge Pritpal Singh Breja responsible for keeping an eye on him, and fooled him in order to escape. READ MORE

Once Bitten By Shark, Chantelle Doyle Now Wants to Save Them, Their Habitat

Thirty-seven-year-old Chantelle Doyle is practising hard to take on another ferocious opponent in the boxing ring. Before boxing, she had to fight for life with the most dreaded opponent possible — a shark. Yes, you read that right. In August 2020 at the Port Macquarie beach, she was knocked off her seaboard when the 2.5-metre great white shark bit into her left leg. She wouldn’t be alive today if her partner Mark Rapley was not there. Mark fought the shark and punched it repeatedly until she left Chantelle. READ MORE

What Happens to Unclaimed Investments from PPF, NSC or SCSS? How to Track Them?

Small savings schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) or Senior Citizens’ Saving Scheme (SCSS) have been popular among Indian investors. Since these schemes are backed by the government, risk-averse investors are also tempted to invest and earn a guaranteed return. But what happens when the investments made in PPF, NSC or SCSS go unclaimed due to any reason? Can the money ever be recovered? READ MORE

From Traffic on Street to Roof-High Water: Timelapse Clip Captures Utter Devastation by Hurricane Ian | Watch

Over 80 people have died in Hurricane Ian that has brought complete destruction to parts of Florida, ripping apart homes and bringing life to a grinding halt. Several images and videos have captured the gravity of the destruction caused. One such clip – a timelapse video – shows just how deadly the hurricane has been, paining a scary picture as Shocked Florida communities are only just beginning to face the full scale of the destruction. READ MORE

