News18 Afternoon Digest: Bought Rs 4 Lakh Rifle to Kill Salman Khan in 2018 Over Chinkara Hunting, Lawrence Bishnoi Tells Cops & Other Stories

Monsoon Weather News: Mumbai, Pune Get Heavy Rain, Three T’gana Districts on Red Alert; Morning Showers in Delhi Bring Traffic Snarls

Delhi and parts of NCR woke up to early morning rainfall on Tuesday, getting the much-needed respite from the humid and hot weather conditions that prevailed in the region as rains disappeared after the first day of monsoon.

Mumbai, which was receiving light rain after a heavy spell for four four straight days last week, also witnessed early morning showers on Tuesday with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the day. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Bought Rs 4 Lakh Rifle to Kill Salman Khan in 2018 Over Chinkara Hunting, Lawrence Bishnoi Tells Police

Advertisement

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is being questioned in connection with the assassination of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala, has allegedly revealed during interrogation that he “wanted to kill" Bollywood actor Salman Khan in 2018. Sources in the Delhi Police’s Special Cell said Bishnoi told the police he wanted to kill Salman Khan over the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. READ MORE

Presidential Polls: Sena To Support NDA’s Murmu as MPs Urge Uddhav to ‘Patch-Up’ With Shinde-BJP Side

The Shiv Sena core committee led by Uddhav Thackeray has decided to support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential election, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday while maintaining that this does not mean they are supporting the BJP. READ MORE

Congress Leaders Set To Meet on Thursday; ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Discussion On The Cards

Top Congress leaders will meet on Thursday in New Delhi to deliberate on the party’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra" campaign slated to begin on October 2. All AICC general secretaries, in-charges of various states and PCC presidents have been asked to attend the meeting by Congress general secretary, KC Venugopalat at the party headquarters on July 14, sources said. READ MORE

Advertisement

Shinzo Abe Funeral: Thousands Of Mourners Throng Zoloji Temple To Bid Final Goodbye

Family and friends of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe gathered at a Tokyo temple Tuesday for a private funeral, as mourners outside condemned the leader’s “despicable" murder. READ MORE

Advertisement

Vaani Kapoor: My Character In Shamshera Is Not Just There To Be Used As A Prop | Exclusive

Vaani Kapoor is all praise for director Karan Malhotra for writing and visualising her character so well in Shamshera. She says that the audience will get to see her in a very different light. A Yash Raj Films’ production Shamshera is a period action drama which stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role of father and son. It also features Sanjay Dutt. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.