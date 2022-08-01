News18 Afternoon Digest: Centre Forms Task Force to Closely Monitor Monkeypox Virus Situation in Country & Other Stories

Sanjay Raut Not Only Politician Under ED Lens, Agency’s Probes Spread Across Parties | View Top Names

Sunday saw developments in another high-profile case carried out by the Enforcement Directorate. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who had failed to appear at previous summons, was greeted by ED officials at his residence and was later arrested in a money laundering case. Now, the agency is due to ask for the leader’s custody in the PMLA court where the hearing will be held on Monday. READ MORE

Chandigarh Chatter | For Mann Sarkar, Lack of Experience & Restless First-Time Legislators Are Latest Albatross

Advertisement

For the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had a tryst with electoral victory in Punjab for the first time little over four months back, the lack of administrative experience and some “restless" first-time legislators has already posed a big challenge to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who seems to be tumbling from one administrative “shock" to another. READ MORE

Kerala Rains: Holiday Announced for Educational Institutions in Some Parts of State After Heavy Downpour

As heavy rains continued to lash Kerala, Monday was declared a holiday for educational institutions in some parts of the state. District Collectors of Pathanamthitta and Kollam declared August 1 as a holiday for educational institutions in certain taluks in their respective districts. READ MORE

Centre Forms Task Force to Closely Monitor Monkeypox Virus Situation in Country

A task force on monkeypox has been constituted to closely monitor the emerging situation in the country and decide on response initiatives to tackle the spread of the disease, official sources said on Monday. It will also provide guidance to the government on expansion of diagnostic facilities in the country and explore emerging trends related to vaccination for the disease, the sources told PTI. READ MORE

Advertisement

‘Too Hot to Handle’: Estimated to Have Killed 1,000 Brits, UK’s 40°C Heatwave Forcing NRIs to Visit India

‘How to beat the heat?’, ‘15 hacks to stay cool this summer without AC’ — Many UK citizens took to Google for answers and tips to beat the killer heatwave that has caused the temperature to rise to 40 degrees Celsius. Though UK residents have experienced mild summers of 20-23 degree Celsius, this year’s heat has proved quite unbearable for the Indian diaspora, accustomed to living in a tropical country like India. READ MORE

Advertisement

Data Analytics, Java, Cloud Infra Technologies Most In-demand Digital Skills in India: Survey

Advertisement

The top digital skills with highest intent to hire across sectors and geographies are data analytics, java technologies, cloud infra technologies, full stack technologies and UI & UX for the time period April-June 2022, revealed a survey by Quess Corp. The data further indicated that the top five industries reflecting voluminous demand curves include products (22 per cent), automotive and engineering (11 per cent), BFSI (11 per cent), telecom (11 per cent), and consulting (9 per cent). READ MORE

‘The Superman’: Tristan Stubbs Takes A One-Hand Stunner To Dismiss Moeen Ali – WATCH

Advertisement

South Africa youngster Tristan Stubb took a spectacular catch to dismiss England batter Moeen Ali in the third T20I at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. Stubb’s catch has taken the internet by storm as he made an incredible effort to get a single-handed catch. In the 10th over of the England innings, Aiden Markram bowled a simple off spinner to Ali who came out to play a leading edge to mid off. Stubbs ran from extra cover towards mid off region and took a mind blowing catch. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here