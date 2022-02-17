News18 Afternoon Digest: Channi Clarifies His 'UP, Bihar Bhaiyas' Remark, Mouni Roy Grooves To Lata Mangeshkar's Song and Other Top Stories

‘My Words Twisted’, Channi Clarifies His ‘UP, Bihar Bhaiyas’ Remark; Priyanka Gandhi Lends Support

A day after his remark stoked controversy, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday issued a fresh clarification and said that his comments were twisted and it was meant for outsiders in Punjab like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh. “My statements were distorted. I want to say it again, that Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal come from outside and create obstructions. I have talked about them," Channi said. READ MORE

Days ahead of Punjab Polls Congress Still Fighting with Itself, Leaders Undermining Each Other

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was on February 6 announced as the CM face of the Congress for the Punjab elections. He and the party’s state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu were vying for the position and both had said they would follow the command of the central leadership. However, as the February 20 elections approach, the factionalism in the Congress is not subsiding. READ MORE

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: MEA Says No Immediate Plan to Evacuate Indians, ‘We Continue to Monitor’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that there’s no immediate plan to evacuate Indian nationals from crisis-hit Ukraine, which is facing the threat of invasion from Russia. At a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. “It is a live issue, a control room has been set up. We continue to monitor the situation on the ground," he said. READ MORE

Mouni Roy Grooves To Lata Mangeshkar’s Piya Tose and It Is a Perfect Tribute To The Legendary Singer

Days after Lata Mangeshkar’s death, Mouni Roy took to social media and dropped a perfect tribute to the legendary singer. In the video, Mouni can be seen performing to Lata Di’s classic song Piya Tose. The newlywed actor looks stunning in a black embroidered suit as she grooves to the song. What added charm to Mouni’s look were her bangles and earrings. READ MORE

Tesla Did Not Apply For PLI Scheme Amid Import Duty Tussle, Indian Govt Reveals

Amid the tussle between the US-based EV maker, Tesla, and the government of India regarding cuts in import duty, another development that has inched away the hopes of Indian car buffs to drive a Tesla. It has come to light that Tesla is not applying for the incentives under the Rs.44,000 Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. READ MORE

Andhra Pradesh Govt Gives INR 10 Lakh Reward to India U-19 Team’s Shaik Rasheed

Deepak Chahar at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction became the most expensive bowler ever when Chennai Super Kings repurchased him for a whopping INR 14 crore. The pacer also finished as the second-most expensive player at the auction after Ishan Kishan. But why did CSK spend so much on a bowler who has a decent record at the IPL? READ MORE

