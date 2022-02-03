News18 Afternoon Digest: Channi Will Lose from Both Seats, I'm Ready With Rangla Punjab Model: AAP’s CM Face Mann & Other Stories

>EXCLUSIVE | Channi Will Lose from Both Seats, I’m Ready With Rangla Punjab Model: AAP’s CM Face Mann

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi is fighting the elections from two seats as he is scared, and he will lose from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, Aam Aadmi Party’s CM face Bhagwant Mann told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview in Dhuri on Wednesday. >READ MORE

>RSS Leader Condemns Hate Speeches, Says ‘Speakers Must be Punished, U’khand Sansad Dharma No Expection’

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has condemned the alleged hate speeches against minorities at a recent Dharma Sansad in Haridwar and said all those who make provocative and divisive remarks should be punished as per law without any exception. In an interview with PTI, he termed the politics of hate as corruption and called all political parties and their leaders should refrain from indulging in hate-mongering and pitting one section of the society against the other. >READ MORE

>20 Dead in Argentina After Taking Opioids-Laced Cocaine, Cops Suspect ‘War’ Between Drug Traffickers

At least 20 people died and 74 more were hospitalized in a Buenos Aires suburb after consuming cocaine cut with a toxic substance, possibly opioids, Argentine authorities said Wednesday. >READ MORE

>In Covid Era, Mumbai to See Yoga Centres, Nature Parks: Before Civic Body Polls, BMC’s List of Offers in Budget 2022

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief IS Chahal on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 45,940.78 crore for the financial year 2022-23, with an increase in allocation by 17.70 per cent last year. The budget included some interesting details on allocation. Some new initiatives have been taken too that jungle safaris, nature park visits that will be organised for students. >READ MORE

>Sridevi Didn’t Want to Work With Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah, And Then…

Sridevi was one such diva in Hindi cinema that every actor dreamed of working with. She was successful; her films were super hits, the reason she was given the sobriquet “Lady Amitabh’. But the fun fact is that she once refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan himself. >READ MORE

>Want Most Grand Slam Titles Among Big Three But Not Obsessed with It, Says Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal said on Wednesday he is still not satisfied with his 21 Grand Slam titles following his historic triumph at the Australian Open. Nadal clinched his latest major win in Melbourne after pulling off an incredible comeback from two sets down to defeat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final. >READ MORE

