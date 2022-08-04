News18 Afternoon Digest: Chinese Nationals Found Illegally Living in India; BJP, Oppn Spar Over Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign & Other Top Stories

As Chinese Nationals Found Illegally Living in India, Concerns Grow about Those Sneaking in at The Borders

The discovery of nearly 30 Chinese nationals illegally residing a few kilometres away from the national capital has raised the eyebrows of central intelligence agencies. READ MORE

‘Har Ghar Tiranga vs ‘My Tiranga, My Pride’: BJP, Oppn Spar as India Changes Profile Pics, Shares Anthem

When it comes to patriotism, it seems political parties don’t think alike, given the latest fracas between the BJP and Congress over the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign where the government has exhorted every citizen to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 to August 15 — when the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations will come to an end. READ MORE

Jharkhand MLAs’ Cash Seizure: Bengal CID Teams ‘Detained’ in Delhi, Guwahati

West Bengal CID claimed that two of its teams in New Delhi and Guwahati were restrained on Wednesday morning by the local police in the respective places from carrying out investigations into the cash seizure from three Jharkhand MLAs. READ MORE

As China Readies Massive Military Drill, ASEAN Ministers Warn Taiwan Tensions Could Spark ‘Open Conflicts’

Southeast Asian foreign ministers urged restraint Thursday as China readied massive military drills off Taiwan, warning the situation risked spiralling into “open conflicts". READ MORE

Mithilesh Chaturvedi Dies: Koi Mil Gaya to Scam 1992, Remembering His Popular Bollywood Films

Renowned veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi breathed his last on August 3. The star reportedly passed away due to a cardiac ailment in his hometown Lucknow, where he was sent for better recovery. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry, with many mourning this loss on social media. READ MORE

Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodriguez Shine As India Thrash Barbados To Book Semis Spot

India beat Barbados by 100 runs to enter the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Renuka Thakur picked up four wickets in her first three overs with two of them coming in the very first over. Coming out to chase 163, Barbados were left tottering at 19/4 and were never in contention to win the match with their top batters like Deandra Dottin and skipper Hayley Matthews giving up their wickets without a fight. READ MORE

