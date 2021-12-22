News18 Afternoon Digest: Come January, Water Taxi Service Between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai to be a Reality & Other Stories

>In 2020, US Life Expectancy Saw Steepest Drop in More Than 75 Years Due to Covid

US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures showed Wednesday, the steepest drop in more than 75 years driven in large part by the Covid-19 pandemic. Life expectancy at birth was 77.0 years for the total US population last year, down from 78.8 years in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). >READ MORE

>Come January, Water Taxi Service Between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai to be a Reality. Read About Routes, Fare

The long-awaited water taxi service between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first week of January, official sources said. The service, which was first planned three decades ago, will cut commute time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. >READ MORE

>Modi Govt May Incentivise Depts for Faster Handling of Pending Grievances, VIP References

Providing incentives to ministries, which are proactive in generating wealth from waste and scrap removal, training government staff in record management and delegating more powers to lower-rung government officials are some of the ideas that the Narendra Modi government could implement for faster disposal of grievances and other pending references from states and MPs. >READ MORE

>Around 80 Feared Missing After Landslide at Myanmar Jade Mine

Dozens of people are feared missing after a landslide early on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, according to a civil society group and media reports. >READ MORE

>Earthquakes of Up to 3.3 Magnitude Hit About 70 Kms North-northeast of Bengaluru

Earthquakes of up to a magnitude of 3.3 occurred about 70 kms north-northeast of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. >READ MORE

>‘One of the Few Things We Agree On’: Biden Offers Rare Praise of Trump During Covid Speech

President Joe Biden on Tuesday gave credit to the Trump administration for the development of the Covid-19 vaccine and praised his predecessor, Donald Trump, for getting a booster shot — marking a rare moment where the two men have found common ground since Inauguration Day. >READ MORE

>Dubai Ruler to Pay $733 Million to Settle Custody Battle With Ex-wife

Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has been ordered by the High Court in London to provide a British record of more than 554 million pounds ($733 million) to settle a custody battle with his ex-wife over their two children. >READ MORE

