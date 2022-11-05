News18 Afternoon Digest: Congress Releases Himachal Election Manifesto, Includes 'Agniveers' & Old Pension Scheme & Other Top Stories

Congress Releases HP Manifesto, Includes ‘Agniveers’ & Old Pension Scheme

With just a week left for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in the hilly-poll bound state. Congress on Friday promised to provide 1 lakh jobs, restore the Old Pension Scheme and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in Himachal Pradesh if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls. READ MORE

Southern Slice | Can Karnataka’s ‘Singham’ K Annamalai Bring BJP’s Lotus to Full Bloom in Tamil Nadu?

Far from his clean-shaven, well-ironed uniform and upright officer look, K Annamalai — the IPS officer once called the ‘Singham’ of Karnataka — has now transformed himself into the indomitable poster boy of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu. His politician look is complete with a day-old beard, spotless white shirt and veshti (lungi), a dab of saffron or ash tilak and a kadha (metal bangle) on his right wrist. READ MORE

Faith Trumps Science in ‘Ram Setu’, Latest Bollywood Attempt to Make ‘Nation-Building Cinema‘

The last few weeks have been confusing for those who get their cues on social norms from popular culture. Some notables have criticised the request from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that Lakshmi and Ganesha should find a place on the country’s currency notes, because the “country will progress only with a confluence of correct policy, hard work and blessings of the gods". The same people have welcomed the change of heart that an atheist archaeologist has in the Bollywood film, Ram Setu, which is part adventure movie and part mythological. READ MORE

Bio-decomposer to Douse Farm Fires, Green Crackers for Diwali: Bhupender Yadav Clears The Air in News18 Interview

One of the top priorities of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the nagging issue of climate change. As union environment minister Bhupender Yadav heads for the COP27 summit in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh, in an e-mail interview he shared with News18.com India’s plans and priorities. At the climate summit, India will insist on action and a clear framework, especially from developed countries. READ MORE

No Need For Extra 1.6% Contribution On Salary Above Rs 15,000 For Higher Pension: SC

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has held that the provisions contained in the Employees’ Pension Amendment (Scheme), 2014, are legal and valid. It has quashed the threshold limit of Rs 15,000 monthly salary for joining the pension fund. The apex court said that after the amendment of the scheme, the maximum pensionable salary was to be kept at Rs 15,000 per month, raising the earlier ceiling of Rs 6,500 per month. READ MORE

Virat Kohli Turns 34: You’re One Hell of a Cricketer But a Much Better Human Being - AB de Villiers

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recorded a special video message for his good friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli on his birthday. The former India captain turned 34 on Saturday as the cricket fraternity and fans from across the world wished him on the special occasion. Kohli, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of modern-day cricket, shares a great camaraderie with Proteas batting legend De Villiers as the duo played for around a decade together at RCB in IPL. READ MORE

