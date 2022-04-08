News18 Afternoon Digest: Covid Curbs Gone, Delhiites Slacken: Cases on Rise Amid Lesser Tests & Other Stories

Birbhum TMC Leader’s Murder Among 4 High-profile Cases in 2 Weeks, CBI on Full Steam in Bengal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers in Bengal have become busy as over the last fortnight as many as four high-profile cases were handed over to the agency following court’s orders. On Friday, Calcutta HC ordered CBI probe into the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The court remarked orally that both Sheikh’s killing and the Birbhum massacre were interlinked as his death sparked carnage in Rampurhat village. READ MORE

Covid Curbs Gone, Delhiites Slacken: Cases on Rise Amid Lesser Tests

Covid-19 cases in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the past three days. While fresh cases registered a 40% increase on Thursday, with 176 infections, the test positivity rate also rose to 1.68 per cent from 1.12 per cent the previous day. READ MORE

Scene in Borodianka Near Kyiv ‘Much More Horrific’ than Bucha, Says Ukrainian President Zelensky

The destruction left by Russian troops in the town of Borodianka outside of Kyiv is “much more horrific" than the situation uncovered in the nearby town of Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday. READ MORE

Bypolls, Budget, General Elections: How Pakistan Oppn is Readying Plans of Takeover After SC’s Bouncer to Imran Khan

In the latest development in Pakistan’s constitutional crisis, the Opposition is said to have been preparing to take charge after the Supreme Court reinstated the National Assembly on Wednesday evening, and set aside deputy speaker’s order of rejecting the no-confidence vote. READ MORE

Not College Degree But Online Coding Helped This 23-Year-Old Get Job at Amazon, Says Traditional Campus Hiring Needs to Change

Despite being from a college affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU), Karan Kumar had a hard time finding a job after graduation. He claims it was not his college degree but online coding classes that helped him grab a job in the tech-giant Amazon. READ MORE

Home Loan to Remain Cheaper: RBI Relaxes Loan-to-Value Rules till March-end Next Year

In a move to make home loans cheaper, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it will rationalise the risk weights and link them to loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for new home loans till March 31, 2023. READ MORE

IPL 2022: Reassessing Plan After Powerplay Helped Lucknow Restrict Delhi, says KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said his bowlers re-assessed their plans after the powerplay and executed the revised plans well to restrict Delhi Capitals to a modest total in their six-wicket win in an IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium here. READ MORE

