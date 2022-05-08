News18 Afternoon Digest: Cyclone Asani Over Bay of Bengal Likely to Intensify; Khalistan Flags, Graffiti Put Up at Himachal Assembly Gate & Other Stories

Cyclone Asani Over Bay of Bengal Likely to Intensify By Evening; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Odisha, AP: IMD

The rapidly intensifying cyclone Asani over east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to transform into a severe storm in the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone formed in the wee hours on Sunday was centred roughly 380 km away from Port Blair and 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam at 5:30 am, and has continued to move north-westwards in the direction of the east coast over the last few hours. ‘Asani’ — a name suggested by Sri Lanka, which roughly translates to ‘wrath’. READ MORE

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Post Photos with Both Their Moms on First Mother’s Day Post Wedding

The world is celebrating Mother’s Day today i.e on May 8. On this special day, several Bollywood stars took to social media and penned heartwarming notes for their moms, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are no different. Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples is celebrating their first mother’s day after their marriage and so how can they forget to send love to both their mothers on this special day. Vicky and Katrina took to their respective social media handles and dropped pictures with both their moms. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures from his wedding festivities. READ MORE

Khalistan Flags, Graffiti Put Up at Himachal Assembly Gate, Walls; Guilty Won’t be Spared, Says CM Thakur

Authorities on Sunday morning removed flags with ‘Khalistani symbols’ found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala. Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said the incident might have taken place late night or early morning. “We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today," the official said. READ MORE

Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Wins Show After Getting Kangana Ranaut’s Vote

The first-ever season of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has now come to an end. The show’s Badass Finale was held on Saturday night in which comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. He not only received 18 lakh votes from the audience but also won the host Kangana Ranaut’s vote to win the show. Handing over the trophy to Munawar Faruqui, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that he truly deserved it. Apart from the trophy, Munawar has also won Rs 20 lakh, a car and also an all-expense-paid trip to Italy. READ MORE

Palghar: 19 Cops Injured, 12 Police Vehicles Damaged in Mob Attack in Steel Factory; 27 Held

Nineteen policemen were injured and 12 of their vehicles damaged when they tried to control attack on employees of a steel company by over 100 members of a labour union here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday. The police have so far arrested 27 people in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday in the company’s factory premises located in an industrial area in Boisar town of Palghar district, they said. READ MORE

Govt Trying to Bring Insurance Coverage of Ayurveda, Homeopathy Treatments On Par with Allopathy: Ayush Secy

The Ministry of Ayush is in talks with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to bring the insurance coverage of Ayush treatment on a par with the allopathic one, Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, ministry of Ayush, told News18. AYUSH treatment covering Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, with specific provisions, were included in the health insurance regulations, 2013 by the IRDAI. READ MORE

