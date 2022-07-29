News18 Afternoon Digest: Day After Minor Girl in Tamil Nadu Dies of Snake Bite, Police Arrest 74-year-old Man for Rape & Other Stories

Amid Delays in Cabinet Expansion, BJP Adopts ‘Thanda Kariye’ Strategy to Cool Down Team Shinde’s Hopes

It has been over four weeks since the new government was formed in Maharashtra but the tangle over cabinet expansion continues with new dates being speculated about every few days. Top sources in BJP said one of the reasons for the delay in expansion is the aspirations of the Eknath Shinde group. READ MORE

Day After Minor Girl in Tamil Nadu Dies of Snake Bite, Police Arrest 74-year-old Man for Rape

A day after an 8-year-old girl died due to a snake bite in a village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, police have arrested a 78-year-old man for sexually abusing the girl nearly three months ago. The incident of sexual abuse came to light after a video clip of the crime was circulated by some young men from the village. Those who shot and shared the video around on WhatsApp have also been arrested. READ MORE

PM Modi to Launch India’s First International Bullion Exchange Today; All you Need to Know

India’s first international bullion exchange will be inaugurated on Friday, by prime minister Narendra Modi, in his home state of Gujarat. Called the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX), the exchange will be based at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFTEC), a planned business district in the western state located between its capital, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad, its largest city. PM Modi will also unviel the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect today. Additionally, he will also lay the foundation stone of the unified regulator International Financial Services Centres Authority’s headquarters building. READ MORE

Cigarette Packs to Get New Image, Health Warning against Tobacco from Dec 1

Tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2022 will display a new image with the textual health warning “Tobacco causes painful death, the Union Health Ministry has said. The image will be valid for a period of one year following its commencement from December 1. Also, tobacco products manufactured, imported, or packaged on or after December 1, 2023 will display an image with textual health warning tobacco users die younger, according to the new health warnings notified by the ministry. READ MORE

How a 2013 Charity T20 Tournament Held in UK Could Derail Imran Khan’s Re-election Bid

Amultimillion dollar campaign funding scam could challenge Pakistan cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s re-election bid next year. A report by the Financial Times revealed that Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received millions of dollars in donations from Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi, founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, through a so-called charity fundraiser cricket tournament and also from an Abu Dhabi minister. READ MORE

Indian Couple Denies Housing to Non-vegetarian Sikh Man in Ireland, Sparks Outrage

Renting a house is not an easy job, especially if you relocate to a different country. It is hard to find a house that will meet all your requirements and if you luckily land upon one, there are chances that the landlord might reject your appeal stating numerous reasons. In one such incident, an Indian-origin Sikh man in Dublin, Ireland, was refused housing because he is a non-vegetarian. He shared his frustration about the same speaking with Dublin Live. READ MORE

