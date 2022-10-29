News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Air Becomes Unbreathable as AQI Reaches 'Severe' Mark' & Other Stories

In today’s top news so far, we’re covering External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s address on terrorism and its threat to humanity at the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in Delhi, a cemetery in Rajasthan that is known for its flora, and new Omicron variants in the United Kingdom.

At UNSC’s Meet in Delhi, Jaishankar Throws Light on ‘Misuse of Technologies’ for Terrorism

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that terrorism remains the gravest threat to humanity and added that India will contribute 5 lakh dollars United Nations’ counterterrorism organisation to counter the threat of terrorism. READ MORE

Delhi Air Becomes Unbreathable as AQI Reaches ‘Severe’ Mark; 24 Industrial Units Shut

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated on Saturday as the AQI index reflected being in the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories at most stations. The AQI at Anand Vihar station reached a whopping 456, while Ashok Vihar saw the index at 422. READ MORE

Over 2,000 Plants Cover This Cemetery in Barmer, Breathing Life & Telling Tales of Medicine, Religion

A cemetery in the outskirts of Barmer is uniquely known for its trees and plants apart from the graves built within the periphery of the cemetery. Thousands of plans surround the cemetery thanks to an initiative that was launch in 2009. The cemetery located in the Barmer district headquarters, was surrounded by acacia bushes before the year 2009. Then Sadar Ashraf Ali Khilji of the Muslim Intazamiya Committee launched an initiative to enrich the area. READ MORE

Bommai’s Diwali Bomb for Journalists Sparks Anger as CMO ‘Gifts’ 1 Lakh in Cash; Cong Harks Back to ‘PayCM’ Dig

Diwali is the season when a box of sweets, dry fruits, and wishes are exchanged. However, for the Karnataka chief minister’s office, the festival of lights involved adding another packet to the hamper — Rs 1 lakh in cash for a select group of journalists. READ MORE

UK Flags Mutant Omicron Strains BQ.1 and XBB as New Variants with Over 700 Confirmed Cases

Health authorities in the United Kingdom on Friday designated two Omicron sub-lineages as new coronavirus variants. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it’s studying the BQ.1 and XBB sub-lineages of Omicron variant. READ MORE

General Motors Temporarily Halts Paid Advertising on Twitter

General Motors Co has said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company. The largest U.S. automaker late on Friday said it was “engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising." READ MORE

