News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi HC Questions 'Compulsion' to Pay Restaurant Service Charge, to Hear Case on August 18 & Other Stories

1 Kashmiri Pandit Killed, 1 Injured After Terrorist Attack at Apple Orchid in J&K’s Shopian

One Kasmiri Pandit was killed and another one injured in yet another brutal targeted attack by terrorists in the Jammu and Kashmir valley. According to cops, terrorists fired upon civilians at an apple orchid in Chotipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. READ MORE

Delhi HC Questions ‘Compulsion’ to Pay Restaurant Service Charge, to Hear Case on August 18

The row over restaurants charging customers a service charge reached the High Court once again with the Delhi HC questioning the move while hearing a plea by Central Consumer Protection Authority or CCPA earlier today. “Can consumers be compelled to pay service charge?" the High Court quipped urging restaurants to increase salaries if restaurants are worried about their staff. READ MORE

Delhi CM Kejriwal to Visit Kutch Today, Attend Town Hall Meet Ahead of Gujarat Polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a one-day Gujarat visit on Tuesday and will attend a town hall meeting at Bhuj in Kutch district, a party leader said. This will be the fourth visit of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener this month to Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year. READ MORE

TRS Leader Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight; Probe On, Section 144 Imposed

A ruling TRS functionary was reportedly stabbed to death at a village in Khammam district of Telangana on Monday. The incident happened when the deceased, Tammineni Krishnaiah, was returning from an Independence Day flag hoisting function. READ MORE

Japan Space Probe Findings Suggest Water Came to Earth via Asteroids from Outer Edges of Solar System

Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system, scientists said after analysing rare samples collected on a six-year Japanese space mission. In a quest to shed light on the origins of life and the formation of the universe, researchers are scrutinising material brought back to earth in 2020 from the asteroid Ryugu. READ MORE

Why South Asian Brides Have Started a Fierce Debate Over Makeup Artist ‘Scams’

The “scam MUA" saga rages on as South Asian brides raise alarm over exorbitant prices charged by artists for bridal makeup. It all started after a TikTok video went viral last month, when a prompt asked people about scams that are “so normalised [that] we don’t realise it’s a scam any more". Bridal makeup cost was one of the answers, as per a report by The Independent. READ MORE

Learn English: From Ok to PIN, Do You Know Full Form of These Commonly Used Abbreviations?

We use thousands of words like LOL, BRB, and YOLO in our everyday lives and we rarely wonder what they mean. For example, we go to the PVR cinema to watch our favorite movie, USB is used for everything from charging smartphones to data transfer, but do we know their full forms? READ MORE

