News18 Afternoon Digest: Digvijaya Confirms He's Out of Cong Prez Poll Race, Kharge to File Papers at Noon; Russia's Annexation Plan Today Amid West's 'Never, Never' & More

Digvijaya Confirms He’s Out of Cong Prez Poll Race, Kharge to File Papers at Noon; ‘Friendly Contest’, Says Tharoor

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge will file his nomination for the party presidential polls after meeting interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, the last day of filing nomination papers for the post. Earlier in the day, Congress’ Digvijaya Singh met Kharge at the latter’s residence after Kharge emerged as the top choice of the Gandhis for the party presidential polls. READ MORE

PM Travels on Ahmedabad Metro Rail After Inaugurating Phase I of Project, to Address Gathering Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project on Friday. He arrived at Kalupur railway station after his journey in the Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar. He arrived at Gandhinagar station on Friday morning to flag off the new Vande Bharat Express. READ MORE

Repo Rate Hiked to 5.9%, Shaktikanta Das To Address Press Conference Shortly

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30 announced a 50 basis points hike in the repo rate stepping up its fight against persistently high inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on September 28. The 50 bps increase in the repo rate this week is the fourth consecutive one since May. READ MORE

Russia’s Annexation Plan Today Amid West’s ‘Never, Never’ as Ukraine Fights On

Russia will annex four occupied Ukrainian regions on Friday in a grand ceremony at the Kremlin, according to Moscow, after President Vladimir Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons to defend the territories. The Russian president is expected to make a major speech at the event, following referendums held last week in which four Ukrainian regions overwhelmingly voted to join Russia, but which the West dismissed as a sham. READ MORE

IND vs SA: BCCI Names Mohammed Siraj As Replacement for Jasprit Bumrah In T20I Squad

The BCCI has named Mohammed Siraj as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah who was yesterday ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 and the ongoing South Africa series. In a press release, the 28-year-old right-armer was named in the T20I squad for the last two T20Is against South Africa in Guwahati and Indore. READ MORE

Mani Ratnam Film Set For Big Opening; KRK Reviews Hrithik’s Film

Two of the most anticipated films of this year, Ponniyin Selvan I and Vikram Vedha saw their grand releases today, September 30. Mani Ratnam’s PS I, a period film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha among others will compete with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s crime thriller in the Hindi market. READ MORE

